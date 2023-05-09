Hannah Matteo-Hupp learned the practical application for long division long before it appeared in her textbooks at school.
Her lesson came in the aftermath of a health scare she experienced when she was in only the fourth grade. Now, the senior — who will graduate from Norfolk Catholic High School on Friday — plans to use the knowledge she has gained in the years since to build a foundation for her future.
She wants to go into research to help find the cause and possibly a cure for Type 1 diabetes, a health condition that in the United States affects 1.4 million adults and 187,000 children younger than 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Matteo-Hupp is one of the youths counted in those statistics: “It’s a really hard thing to live with,” she said. So hard, she nearly lost her life to Type 1 diabetes before receiving her own diagnosis eight years ago.
In hindsight ...
The old adage says that hindsight is 20/20. And in hindsight, Matteo-Hupp said, there were obvious signs that indicated she had a serious health issue brewing.
“It was a longer process (to a diagnosis) than I think it really seemed,” she said. “Everything happened all in one day, but the process up to that point — it took a long time.”
She remembers being sick to her stomach a lot. She also remembers being excessively thirsty and making frequent trips to the restroom.
“You think of one of those big jugs that everybody carries around nowadays — I would drink one of those every two or three hours. Then I’d drink another and another, and then I’d throw up anything I ate,” she said.
She said her teacher had noticed her handwriting becoming progressively worse, and a classmate’s mother — who is also a physician — had noted how frail she looked less than a week before her situation turned into a crisis.
“I weighed 45 pounds as a fourth grader,” Matteo-Hupp said.
While she had seen her doctor for various illnesses that would pop up, the symptoms didn’t tie neatly together for the diabetes diagnosis until Feb. 4, 2015.
In the nick of time
Details about the day of her diagnosis stick vividly in Matteo-Hupp’s mind. She had missed two days of school with a bout of strep throat and was eager to get back to see her friends.
“I was going back to school on Wednesday. I had a navy blue polo on, and I had on my khaki skort with my knee-high socks and my Twinkle Toes shoes,” she said. “I was standing on my mom’s bed in front of her vanity with my hands on my hips. I said, ‘I’m so ready to go out and do stuff and see my friends again.’ ”
But less than a minute later, Matteo-Hupp said, she had to sit down because she was so winded and tired. At that point, her mother — Kim Matteo, who also is a nurse — knew something was seriously wrong, and they headed back to the doctor in search for more definitive answers.
That’s where Matteo-Hupp’s memory becomes fuzzy. She vaguely remembers sitting at the doctor’s office. She told her mom she wanted to put her head down because she was so tired.
“The last thing I remember hearing was my mom crying in the hallway ... before I was transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha,” she said.
Matteo-Hupp said she remembers little about the ambulance ride: “I was almost in a comatose state at that point.”
Little girl, big diagnosis
Matteo-Hupp was in a state known as DKA or diabetic ketoacidosis. DKA a serious complication of diabetes that can lead to brain swelling, loss of consciousness and even death.
The normal blood sugar range for someone who doesn’t have diabetes is between 70 and 120. It varies from person to person for those who have diabetes. Matteo-Hupp’s target range now is between 90 and 150. But on the date of her diagnosis, her blood sugar was 1,200.
“I didn’t realize how close to death I actually was until maybe last year or so,” Matteo-Hupp said.
But even as a 10-year-old, she understood the seriousness of what was happening. That understanding helped drive home the importance of the crash course she received at Children’s Hospital on Type 1 diabetes and how it would affect her life moving forward.
“I would go to this class, and they’d teach me things that I hadn’t learned in math yet — like long division,” she said. “You have a carb ratio; for every 20 carbs I ate — which would be like two Oreo cookies — I’d give myself one unit of insulin.”
She learned the roles of short-acting insulin and long-acting insulin. She learned how to check her blood sugar and how to correct for fluctuations. And she learned how to give herself shots.
Back at school
Returning to fourth grade at Sacred Heart was a bit intimidating for Matteo-Hupp: “I was very, very afraid (my classmates) would look at me differently. ... I was scared I would come back and everyone would be like ‘She’s weird now. She has to take shots every day.’ ”
Matteo-Hupp said her classmates, teachers and staff at the school were supportive, especially as she got used to injecting herself with insulin. But that first year had its difficulties, and the process of preparing herself for lunch took away time to eat and to socialize, she said.
“That was very hard for me. I remember having to go down to lunch every day as a fourth grader and having to go back to the nurse’s office and give myself a shot instead of going out and sitting with my friends right away and unpacking my lunch.”
All of that changed when she got an insulin pump.
External pancreas
Matteo-Hupp jokes about having to wear her pancreas on the outside when she talks about her insulin pump. She compares getting the device — which helps her manage her diabetes — to receiving a great gift.
“You know how kids would get excited about getting a (Nintendo) DS at Christmas? That was me with an insulin pump,” she said.
Having a pump allowed her to move away from giving herself shots. Last year, she received another upgrade when she acquired a Dexcom G6 — a continuous glucose monitoring system.
“Basically, it just watches my blood sugars and sends my information to my pump and to my cellphone. From there, it sends it to my mom, too. I thought that the pump was amazing, but this is amazing,” she said, motioning to the patch-like device stuck to her arm. “Now I don’t have to do any finger sticks.”
Lingering challenges
While technology like the insulin pump and the glucose monitoring system have made life with diabetes simpler, Matteo-Hupp said having the condition has come with its share of challenges. She still has regular appointments with a pediatric endocrinologist in Omaha every few months. She still gets questions — which she doesn’t mind — from curious friends and classmates about her condition and the devices she uses to control it.
During her sophomore year, she missed a lot of school because the slightest adolescent change or illness often would throw off her blood sugar, she said.
“When your insulin pump is going off over and over and over again, it’s hard to sleep,” she said. “You have a constant feeling that ‘my blood sugar is going to go high, so I’ve got to prepare for that. Or my blood sugar is going to go low.’ ”
Earlier this year, she came down with a gastrointestinal illness that sent her to the emergency room with dehydration and the fear that she would end up back in DKA.
“I remember getting a little bit of what could basically be PTSD from when I was first diagnosed,” she said.
Moving forward
Despite the challenges, Matteo-Hupp has continued to do well in school. She’s been involved in several extracurricular activities, including the spring musical, band and a discipleship group. She’s part of Quiz Bowl and the National Honor Society. She’s also in a research study for Type 1 diabetes through the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“It’s very basic. I donate blood every six months. ... They use that and others’ (blood) to see how ours is different from people who don’t have diabetes.”
Matteo-Hupp plans to study chemistry — with a possible minor in molecular biology and biomedical sciences — at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall.
She’s been chatting with some of her future UNO classmates and has found a couple of others who share her diagnosis. She said that has been a positive development because she knows a new living environment and greater freedom at college also will mean greater responsibility toward her own health.
Matteo-Hupp said her ultimate goal would be to find a cause or a cure for Type 1 diabetes to spare others the health and financial challenges that go along with the health condition.
But for now, she has a simple message for others — especially young children — who might face the same diagnosis: “It’s not the end of the world. You will be fine. ...Don’t use your diabetes as an excuse not to do things.”