A few friends walk up to the tee box, getting ready to rip their tee shots down the fairway, when suddenly one of them says, “I’m going to do a Happy Gilmore shot.”
Immediately everyone else backs up to see the friend attempt a tee shot made famous by Hollywood actor Adam Sandler.
After teeing the ball up high, the friend takes an unconventional couple of steps to the ball, winds up the back swing and misses, as the ball sits still on the tee. Everyone falls to the ground laughing hysterically, but the friend can always say that it was fun to at least make an attempt at the “Happy Gilmore shot” during a round of golf.
“Happy Gilmore” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was first released in 1996.
Sandler, as Happy Gilmore, played a character who went from being a washed-up hockey player to a surprisingly talented golfer.
Sandler joined a golf tournament, in hopes to make money for his grandmother who was about to lose her home.
In his own style of play, he wins the tournament with his obscene attitude, average putting skills — and his powerful drives off the tee box.
His powerful driving skills would get him on the professional tour, where he later beat Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald’s character) for the coveted Gold Jacket.
It’s a movie and golf shot that have inspired amateur golfers around the world to attempt and see how tricky of a golf shot that it may be over the past 25 years.
“Happy Gilmore” came back to the surface at the 2021 Masters when 24-year-old Will Zalatoris made a run for the Green Jacket.
The young golfer from San Francisco looked familiar to most golf fans, so familiar that he looked almost exactly like Happy Gilmore’s caddy. The two have similar traits but, unfortunately, the actor in “Happy Gilmore” was Jared Van Snellenberg, who is now an assistant professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.
“Happy Gilmore” isn't the only notable sports movie Sandler has acted in as he starred in “Uncut Gems,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”
There have been many Sandler movies, but “Happy Gilmore” would probably rank in the top five on many people’s lists.
To watch “Happy Gilmore,” you may view it on Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Vudu and other streaming services.