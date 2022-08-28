HADAR — Several years ago, Ferrel Heckman left a generous donation to the village of Hadar to build a new fire hall; however, that is not the only time Heckman extended his generous hand.
“Ferrel had a very generous heart,” said Gary Schuett, the Hadar fire chief who personally knew Heckman.
According to Schuett, Heckman was extremely giving, as he bought fireworks for children to enjoy at community events. He also helped older people by paying for their event tickets and meals for any given circumstance.
Heckman was also an observant man. For instance, when visiting the original Hadar Fire Hall, he noticed that the fire department’s trucks were stored in a crowded place. After seeing this, he pledged $600,000 in his will to the Hadar Fire Department so that a new fire hall could be built.
From there, the building process took five years. Designing took up a lot of time, because the Hadar Fire Department wanted the hall to be top-notch.
“We didn’t want to build this and think a couple of years later, ‘Oh, we should’ve made that wall taller,’ ” Schuett said. “We didn’t want to live with any regrets.”
The actual building of the hall took one year and three months, according to Schuett, and the time spent was well worth it — both for the fire department and the community.
“The new hall has made it a lot easier to transport and move around trucks,” he said.
Since being built, the village also has used the hall to host a variety of events. It mostly serves as a rent-out facility for people to host events.
“We’ve had training sessions for volunteers, lecturers, Hadar Community BBQs, appreciation dinners, receptions for weddings and luncheons for funerals at the fire hall,” Schuett said.
A village-favorite tends to be the Hadar Community BBQ, where those with the volunteer fire department get the day off and mingle with community members. Among many firemen, it’s considered a pleasant and relaxing day off. This event also tends to attract many community members.
Last weekend, the Hadar Fire Department hosted its annual Fireman’s August BBQ, which takes place at the beginning of the month. Beginning at 8 a.m., the firemen prepared meat and spun it on a rotisserie. The barbecue was an all-day affair, and community members were encouraged to stop by.
Schuett reflected on the benefits the fire hall has given the Hadar community, stating, “Honestly, I can’t count the number of benefits the hall has had. It’s just been a really nice addition to the city.”
Schuett also called to attention the convenience it places for people who live in Norfolk and Pierce.
“Hadar is in between Norfolk and Pierce. Some people have families that live in both towns, so the hall acts as a meet-in-the-middle for a lot of families,” Schuett said.
The old fire hall eventually became a city shed, where local city government places its tractor and other farm equipment.
“To this day, people come into my auto shop and ask about the new hall. They ask me to give them a tour, and I gladly do so,” Schuett said. “People compliment it all the time.”