How much is enough?
Debate on groundwater allocations for farm producers could perhaps be summed up with this question. The controversial topic dominated discussions at Thursday night’s Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting in Norfolk.
Last fall, board members voted to allow 15 inches of groundwater usage for producers for 2023, for those irrigators not already under the 9-inch allocation. After board discussions and commentary from those in attendance, the board voted to start the process to raise that allocation to 20 inches to help stem potential crop loss because of drought this year.
NRD interim general manager Brian Bruckner cautioned board members about making a hasty decision on the issue.
“Obviously it’s a very dry, very critical situation that we are experiencing here. We certainly can’t catch a break, and it’s unfortunate,” Bruckner said. “My concern here is we move forward is what message are we sending to the public? Are we creating a situation where it creates a liability for the district?”
At issue is not just the allowance of additional water for farm producers to ensure a successful crop for this year, but also the resulting effect on groundwater supplies for neighboring domestic well users, and even some communities, whose water supplies could be affected by additional water usage by farmers.
Board member Jerry Allemann said his concern was that some farm producers, particularly those with sandy soil, simply could not produce a viable crop with only 15 inches of water, given the current drought conditions.
“These sand guys, they’re going to get into the middle of July and run out (of water).”
Members who favor raising the water allocation say that losing crops because of lack of water is detrimental to the district and the economy as a whole, and therefore the allocations must be raised while there is still a chance to save this year’s crop.
Not all board members, however, agree with increasing water usage for producers.
“Once you’re here for a while, you start to understand ... it’s supposed to be everybody’s water. The last thing we want to do is run somebody out of water,” said board member Chad Korth.
NRD attorney Don Blankenau said there are potentially legal and political ramifications for raising the allocations at this time. If farm producers’ water usage were to affect domestic or community water supplies, the NRD could face legal action from those affected.
“Particularly with the smaller communities in the district, if those (water) wellfields are adversely impacted, and the district modified these allocations in a way that was considered reckless or negligent, that could expose the board and the district itself to some liability,” Blankenau advised. “I think also looming over us all is the political liability, the risk that if the district doesn't manage its water resources carefully, that opens discussions of the state taking over.”
A wellfield is the immediate area around a designated water well from which water can be drawn. The concern is that with overlapping wellfields, increased usage by producers could diminish the availability of water for other users.
Blankenau said raising allocations could be cumbersome and might take as long as two to three weeks, or more, to be completed.
Director Melissa Temple said the board’s responsibility is to more than just farm producers.
“What are the consequences of this decision? I don’t want to take anything lightly. We are here for conservation, this is our duty and responsibility ... it’s our first responsibility.”
Temple added that making a decision about water allocations should not be to the benefit of any individual board member and that the board is elected for all people in the district, not just producers.
Director Jim Aschoff disagreed.
“We’re here for the people that voted us in,” Aschoff said. “That’s why we’re here.”
“You’re talking about your own needs as well,” Temple replied.
Board chairman Roger Gustafson fired back at Temple, “I think that’s a bit harsh. I’m here for my whole neighborhood.”
A number of concerned farm producers also attended the meeting and addressed the board, arguing that lost crops because of lack of water could be devastating to their farming operations. Most producers agree that water usage and allocations should be based on soil types and that an across-the-board allocation simply does not work when soil types vary from region to region.
Ultimately the board addressed two separate motions specifically related to the 2023 allocation, the first being from Temple, to table the issue of raising allocations until more information could be presented as to the effects of increased water usage by producers. This motion failed in a 10-2 vote.
The second motion was offered by Allemann to increase the 2023 water allocation from 15 to 20 inches for farm producers. This motion passed in a 9-3 vote.
The board also voted to study the possibility of raising the 9-inch allocation for new water wells to 15 inches, but that issue will be decided on at a later time.