“Groundhog Day” is a movie that one could watch over and over again. But not because it’s necessarily a good movie.
Last Wednesday, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Although I wasn’t particularly happy about this news, I decided to rewatch the 1993 “Groundhog Day” movie in celebration.
As a Generation Z kid who was born in the late 1990s, I’m sorry to say that I found myself cringing at some parts of the movie. I’m not sure whether it was my age or not, but at times the writing was all over the place and the jokes didn’t land. I found myself laughing not because a joke was funny, but because a scene was so awkward that I had to laugh in discomfort.
Despite this, the “Groundhog Day” movie has a certain charm to it. After all, it’s been kept alive for nearly 30 years now.
Even though some of the scenes were awkward or discomforting, Bill Murray shines in this movie. Murray’s acting is so great that he turned a campy movie into a cult classic. His character, a weatherman named Phil, is so dislikable that the movie is almost hard to watch. But Murray’s acting keeps you coming back.
But there’s another reason why this movie is still so loved. People can still relate to the movie, especially now more than ever.
Murray’s character is stuck reliving Groundhog Day over and over again. It’s also not a day that he particularly likes. This is a common feeling of dread for many people: Having to (seemingly) live the same day continuously.
Many people have been reliving the same day thanks to COVID-19. The routine has been waking up, staying at home, going to sleep and repeating. So it’s no surprise that “Groundhog Day” is a cult classic.
“Groundhog Day” also offers a reminder to people feeling like Phil. Even though you’re stuck in an endless time loop, you can use this extra time to do something nice for other people or learn something new. Or, you can use this time to rewatch “Groundhog Day” over and over again …
