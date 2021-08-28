BLOOMFIELD — Nearly nine years ago, the Grossenburg family took over the John Deere location that still stands in Bloomfield today.
Several years later, the family started to expand the business by adding to the building, which brought in more business — even during the recent pandemic.
“We've done extremely well — we have not had any setbacks,” Grossenburg Implement Inc. store leader Shonn Endres said. “A year ago, last spring we did have to lock our front doors during the pandemic. The parts department had to take everything outside to a drop box. The customer would show up, pick their parts up and leave. We've got a lot of praise from the community on the flow because it was seamless, and nobody was getting in a jam. It worked out really well.”
Despite the doors being locked, Grossenburg Implement remained stocked up on parts and equipment to sell to its customers.
“Last year was the best year I ever had. I really loved how Grossenburg was taking care of their employees and customers during that time,” said Sandi Miller, the company’s parts manager. “We delivered parts outside to keep our customers as safe as possible by offering alternative ways of getting their parts so that they would feel comfortable and to keep us safe.”
Miller, who was born and raised in Bloomfield, has been happy with the way things have going over the past 10 years, even during a pandemic.
“By expanding Grossenburg, we’re telling our customers that we were here to stay, and we want to build the future. It gave people around here more confidence to run more efficient,” Miller said. “This year has so far been better than last year, and we never stopped working because of the policy that was put in place. We adjusted our sales and went with the times.”
Not only has Grossenburg Implement been growing as a company, but it also has been part of the overall growth of Bloomfield. Both Grossenburg Implement and Bloomfield hope to see great benefits in the future.
“When they took over, you could tell that they are a family-oriented business. If it's something that will hurt the town, then they aren't going to do it. We do a lot of promotions with the town, and we try to get involved in the community as much as we can. We are a large size employer, and we are looking for more people to bring into the business,” said Ben Lauck, Grossenburg’s service manager. “Every year the company continues to grow.”
That growth included renovations began as Grossenburg Implement made plans to expand going into 2015.
The expansion went smoothly with the addition of a new 100-foot-by-200-foot building, including a breezeway to connect the building to the existing building. The entire existing building also was redone.
Grossenburg Implement moved the old shop into the new one, while the old building became a wash bay. The business now has a full truck shop, along with a full-blown fabricating and welding shop.
“We are always looking for ways to improve efficiency and improve the business,” Lauck said. “It was a great opportunity for us, and it really utilized the space.”
In addition to changes made to the Bloomfield location, Grossenburg Implement had to make a few minor changes as to how it was going to work with its customers.
“Not much has really changed. For the most part, we have been doing really well,” Endres said.
Grossenburg Implement hasn't really changed any of the parts, equipment, services or its business model, but it’s looking to continue to bring in more business to the area.
“It's been excellent. We serve a lot of communities around the area, good people to be with, work with,” Endres said. “I can't complain.”