After leaving their family and friends, traveling halfway around the world and landing in a new country and a new town, the Halai family is finally home.
Since last Christmas, the family from Chernivsti, Ukraine, has lived in a refugee center in Romania, a communal facility in Norfolk and, finally, a house of their own situated on a quiet street.
The family was among the group of 21 refugees who arrived in Norfolk in August. They came to escape the war in their home country — a war that began last February when Russian troops invaded. The family initially escaped to Romania, where they happened to meet Mike Anderson, formerly of Norfolk, who helped them flee to America. The Orphan Grain Train of Norfolk also played a key role in bringing the family and refugees to Norfolk.
After arriving in Norfolk, the Halais lived with other refugees in a house on East Norfolk Avenue. Most of them have since moved into their own homes; many of the adults are working, and children are attending public and parochial schools.
Considering the fact that they came to America with one bag of belongings per person and could barely understand or speak English, the family of seven is happy to be here, they said.
A brightly lighted Christmas tree stands in one corner of their house; below it presents sit waiting to be opened. On Christmas Eve, the family will share 12 foods traditionally served that day in Ukraine. They also will attend church during the holiday, have a big dinner, sing Christmas songs, and, hopefully, talk to their loved ones back in Ukraine.
While Americans have long celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25, that has not always been the case in Ukraine. Up until five years ago, the birth of Jesus was recognized on Jan. 7. For the past five years, both Dec. 25 and Jan. 7 have been holidays.
So far, their hometown of Chernivsti has not been damaged and their family is safe, said Yuliana, who is the oldest of the five children. Two of her mother’s brothers live in their house, which has been spared. However, blackouts are routine, with electricity turned on for a few hours at a time, Yuliana said.
Still, the people there try to stay positive and strong, Lesia said, even though they often don’t have heat in their houses. Although some people have generators, the gas needed to operate them is often too expensive to buy.
Plus, “everyone is helping the military,” Yuliana said.
A student at Lutheran High Northeast, Lesia is looking forward to the Christmas break from school. She and Yuliana, who has graduated from high school, often serve as the interpreter for the family members, who are all learning English. The boys — Tim, Ustyn and Matvii, attend public schools. Their father works for Bauer Underground, and their mother is a stay-at-home mom. The family owned a construction business in Ukraine.
While the family misses relatives and their home in Ukraine, they are happy to be in Norfolk and grateful to everyone who has “helped us start a new life,” Yuliana said.