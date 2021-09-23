Gap year allows Osmond graduate to explore the country

Editor’s note: Diandra Polt is a 2020 graduate of Osmond High School who worked at the Daily News as part of an internship program. After the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take a gap year before attending college. She details her experiences here.
When COVID-19 started creeping its way into America in early 2020, I was a senior at Osmond High School. Like most kids from small schools, I had always been stretched thin between too many responsibilities. By the time the school decided to send us home for the rest of the year, I had been grinding nonstop for nearly four years.
Instead of taking the time to think about what I wanted, I immediately started working full-time, because that was the only thing I knew how to do. I got a job at the Michael Foods plant in Bloomfield and the Hy-Vee in Yankton and split my seven days a week between those two places. Even working every day, though, I soon found that there was so much spare time in my days.
I started reading and writing again. My mom and I started working out together. I went for walks and cooked my own meals. Eventually, after a lot of reflection, I came to the realization that I had no desire to spend my hard-earned money on a year of college classes that were most likely going to be online, so, with no real plan, I decided to request a gap year from the college I planned on attending. At Brown University, this involved submitting a formal letter.
I liked my jobs at Michael Foods and Hy-Vee, but I knew that I didn’t want to work for them for a full year. Eventually, I got the lead I was looking for. A friend of mine who is going to the same college as me got a job working as an organizer for Montana Conservation Voters. They wanted to hire another organizer, so Isaac recommended me. I took the job, put in my two weeks and packed up my car. I needed housing in Missoula, Montana, so I found a nice family to live with on Craigslist. Other than a summer program at NYU, I had never lived on my own before. High school doesn’t teach you how to land housing, but some of the extracurriculars I participated in gave me a pretty solid can-do attitude, so I figured it out.
Moving to a new place during a global pandemic was definitely unique. I did not have the luxury of being able to go out to meet new people. Instead, I spent time getting to know the family I was living with and exploring the town and the surrounding area by foot. I got into hiking — something that, growing up in Nebraska, I didn’t know I loved so much! This job ended with the Nov. 3 election.
I am considering studying environmental studies in college, so I decided to try WWOOFing next. WWOOF stands for Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms, and it’s a network that connects workers with organic farmers. I hit it off with a couple who own an organic coffee farm on the Big Island (one of whom used to live in Nebraska!), so pretty soon I had booked a one-way ticket to Hawaii.
I worked 20 hours a week on their farm in exchange for primitive housing, some food and transportation, along with limitless knowledge. I learned how to grow coffee, cacao, bananas and avocado; how to maintain two-cycle engines; basic landscaping; and how to live simply and waste-free. While on the island, I also continued to cultivate my new love for hiking and added cliff jumping, hitchhiking and snorkeling to my résumé.
After the new year, I decided to check out the Southwest. I took a job as a housekeeper at a hotel/spa right outside of Capitol Reef National Park in Utah. I found the job through CoolWorks, which features seasonal jobs in cool parts of the country. Most of the jobs provide employee housing. I found a whole community of people who travel the country full time, spending different seasons working in different national parks every year. Previously, I had no idea this lifestyle existed, and it is something I would like to get back into once I finish college.
In Utah, I got to continue hiking on my days off. I explored all five Utah national parks and even got to do some hiking in all of the Four Corners states. As usual, I didn’t know anyone where I was going, but I found some incredible friends in the people I was living and working with. Some of these friends taught me bouldering and rock-hunting. Eventually, I worked my way from housekeeping into the hotel’s kitchen. I then worked as a dishwasher and a prep cook, which I really enjoyed.
This summer, I decided to continue working in kitchens. I got a job as a cook 2 (a step above a prep cook) at a restaurant in St. Mary, Montana, which is an unincorporated village that sits at the east entrance to Glacier National Park. I had visited Glacier while living in Missoula and was convinced (and still am) that it is the most beautiful place in the lower 48. I found this job through CoolWorks as well. I was quickly promoted to a cook 1 and can now consider myself a pretty skilled line cook.
I spent every minute of my time off outside. I set foot on a good number of the 65 hard trails in Glacier, hiking hundreds of miles in a few months, seeing lakes, basins, rivers, waterfalls, icebergs, mountains, glaciers and all sorts of wildlife, including grizzly and black bears, moose, elk, marmots, bighorn sheep, mountain goats and all of their babies. A few friends introduced me to “peak-bagging,” which is essentially trying to reach as many peaks in one area as you can. It involves mountaineering and climbing skills, as there are no established trails to the top of mountains. One of my favorite memories involved waking up at 3 a.m. to climb a mountain in time to see the sun rise from the top. I also spent time kayaking, rafting and snowboarding.
Taking a gap year benefited me in more ways than I could have imagined. The most obvious benefits are that I got to skip a school year that was anything but normal and save a lot of money for college. I got to try out many different work environments and experience having all sorts of bosses, and I now know what I need to look for in a job and a supervisor to make it a positive experience. I also have a pretty solid culinary career to fall back on if that is something I choose.
Perhaps one of my favorite things I learned during my gap year was that the U.S. has so many incredible places to explore. Too many Americans flock to Mexico or the Bahamas before they explore what is right here in front of them. And because of my own initiative, I was able to meet an incredible number of friends with cool talents. I never would have been able to see these parts of the country in the ways that I did if I had not had them to show me the ropes. The connections I made this year with people from all over the country will stay with me for the rest of my life.
Now, at long last, I am starting college at Brown University. I am nervous about many things. I worry that my education has not prepared me well enough; that I will run out of money and have to drop out; that I will not be able to get out of the city and spend enough time outside. However, I am confident that I am starting school much more prepared than I was a year ago. Brown does not have any general education requirements, so during my first semester, I am taking courses on topics I have become interested in over the past year: Environmental science, archaeology, Arabic and history. While I am nervous, I also couldn't be more excited.
In a letter to one of his friends, Everett Ruess, an American artist and poet known for his explorations of the most remote parts of America, said this: “I had some terrific experiences in the wilderness since I wrote you last — overpowering, overwhelming. But then I am always being overwhelmed. I require it to sustain life.”
I have found great meaning in these words this year.