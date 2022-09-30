Heaps of gratitude went to staff members and the community at District Table & Tap on Thursday night.
While accepting the 2022 Emerging Business Award on behalf of the establishment, owner Andrew McCarthy said the dedication of his workforce and the support from the community had been the key factors in the business’s success since its opening in late 2019.
“We wouldn’t be here without these guys,” McCarthy said, motioning toward his staff members. “And the support of the community has been huge.”
The accolade — bestowed upon an enterprise in Northeast Nebraska that has been in existence for five years or less — is part of the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame and is sponsored by the Daily News and FNBO in Norfolk.
The restaurant and bar was nominated, in part, for its role in “igniting growth” and being a game-changer for the business scene in downtown Norfolk.
Jacob Arkfeld, senior adviser for FNBO’s Norfolk branch, said many factors led to District Table & Tap’s selection for the award. Arkfeld said the selection committee looked at a variety of facets —including impact on the community and area, employees and customer experience — in making the decision this year, and McCarthy’s restaurant checked all of the boxes.
“When it comes to the community and the area, you guys have set the standard,” Arkfeld said. “When you first came in here, this was new to Norfolk. ... You set the bar.”
Arkfeld said District Table & Tap’s willingness to bring in musical and comedy acts and to host events like Mimosa Fest had helped make the downtown a place to come for entertainment.
Arkfeld added that, as a customer, it’s nice to see the same familiar faces among the staff members, which is a testament to McCarthy as an employer and helps enhance the customer experience.
“That’s a testament to you,” he said.
District Table & Tap is the sixth business to receive the Emerging Business Award from the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. Previous winners are Right at Home (2021), Real Living Advantage Real Estate (2020), Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. in Wayne (2019); Real Estate Solutions Team (2018) and Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe (2017).