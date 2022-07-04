Every July, thousands of Northeast Nebraskans converge on Norfolk to wave Old Glory, watch or participate in a parade, eat pancakes and “oooh” and “aaah” over spectacular fireworks.
The celebration, including Boomfest — Norfolk’s Fourth of July party at Skyview Lake — has morphed into a time of activities for people of all ages that culminates in one of the finest fireworks shows in the state.
But Norfolk has a long history of celebrating Independence Day. In fact, in 1867 — just a year after rumbling into the the area from Wisconsin — the men, women and children who settled Norfolk celebrated the holiday with a “concert of sorts” performed by a band from Rock Creek, which was located near West Point.
“Music and a little speaking, a little dancing and a general good time was the order of the day,” according to a Daily News article.
The gathering took place “near the north end of where the mill dam was later placed. Covered with trees, the spot furnished an ideal place for that early celebration.”
The celebration in 1875 included a parade and a reading of the Declaration of Independence by the honorable W.M. Robertson. In the afternoon, the Norfolk Golden Star baseball team defeated the Battle Creek club 41-25 in seven innings.
Activities also included horse racing, foot racing, “ladies’ riding” and a grand ball. Thirty kegs of beer and much “tanglefoot” (whiskey) were consumed.
Parades have been a part of Norfolk’s Independence Day celebrations since the 1870s. In fact, Daily News articles from the 1920s make reference to Fourth of July parades. They continue to be a popular feature of the town’s holiday celebration.
Today’s Fourth of July fireworks display dates to 1976 when Doug Zastrow and Orville Carlisle orchestrated a show to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial. In time, the local Jaycees took over the project and in 1999, it became Big Bang Boom.
Carlisle had been involved in pyrotechnics for around 40 years before he and Zastrow coordinated the 1976 show. For instance, in 1963, he staged a show for residents of what was then the Norfolk State Hospital. In 1975, he organized a show to conclude the Chautauqua, which featured Will Geer, star of the popular television show “The Waltons.”
The 1979 Fourth of July show, which included pyrotechnic devices mounted on the rafts, cost the Jaycees $2,500. It included Roman candles, fountains and comets that were touched off from the shore by remote control The grand finale was the American flag set piece. At the time, the 15-by-20-foot flag was the largest ever ignited in Northeast Nebraska.
Carlisle, who was born on July 6, 1917, to Frank and Jennie Linn Carlisle at Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School. He and his brother, Robert, owned and operated Carlisle Correct Shoes for 42 years, but it was his interest in pyrotechnics and rocketry that earned him his fame.
Carlisle once said his father “was responsible for lighting his interest in firecrackers and smoke bombs.” Frank Carlisle was a traveling candy salesman who brought home cases loaded with fireworks for his sons, Frank Jr., Orville and Robert. As a child, Carlisle watched professionals who came to Norfolk to present “big shows” at athletic fields or Kings Park. In time, he built his own collection. Eventually, he was licensed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Carlisle served on the pyrotechnics committee of the National Fire Protection Association. At one time, his fireworks collection was on display at his store on Norfolk Avenue.
The Norfolkan’s infatuation with pyrotechnics resulted in friendships with a number of notable people, including the late George Plimpton, who was a journalist, writer and actor. When President Ronald Reagan was inaugurated, the Smithsonian Institution called and asked Carlisle if the fireworks plan was safe. He also consulted — by phone — on the fireworks plan for the celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth of England’s coronation.
Carlisle also developed model rockets, some of which are held by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. He died Aug. 3, 1988.