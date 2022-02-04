An old building in Norfolk is getting new life thanks to a Texas company that recognizes its potential.
The former packing plant on South Pine Industrial Road has been purchased by TVG Capital in Grapevine, Texas. Part of it is being converted to a cold storage facility, said Dianne Dickey, the project’s director of operations, who is living in Norfolk while she spearheads the project.
“It’s not going to be a kill plant,” she said. “It’s going to be freezer space.”
A portion of the building was constructed in 1962. In 1986, Dubuque Packing Co. announced it would build a $10 million beef processing facility in Norfolk that would employ around 400 people. Cattle were slaughtered at the Dupaco plant, with carcasses processed in the Dubuque fabrication plant.
In September 1988, BeefAmerica Inc. of Omaha bought the Dubuque Packing Co. and Dupaco of Nebraska plants in Norfolk. In February 1991, BeefAmerica Inc. announced a $4 million expansion to its slaughter and fabrication facilities in Norfolk, and in September 1993, the company finished a $12 million expansion and added 700 jobs at its facility in Norfolk.
Five years later, in July 1998, BeefAmerica announced it was closing its Norfolk plant. In September of that year, IBP bought BeefAmerica Inc., and in June 2000, the plant began processing beef. In September 2001, Tyson Foods bought IBP and renamed it Tyson Fresh Meats. The plant converted beef carcasses into vacuum-packed, commodity beef products.
In February 2006, Tyson announced that it was closing its plants in Norfolk and West Point. In Norfolk, around 1,300 people lost their jobs.
“They (Tyson) maintained a presence in the building for a couple of years,” Dickey said.
In 2014, the building was purchased by DLJ Investments to be used by CRS Mechanical, a food equipment manufacturing company.
For years, the building has been empty and has, consequently, fallen into disrepair. Vandals broke windows and stole copper wiring, all of which is currently being repaired, Dickey said.
“I’m trying to get everything done so the roof, fence and landscaping can be done (in the spring,)” she added.
When finished, the facility will provide cold storage space for companies that need a place to store products, Dickey said.
“People need space to store inventory because of supply chain issues,” she said.
But Dickey doesn’t expect the facility to be up and running to be available until the fourth quarter of the year — if then, because of difficulties getting refrigeration equipment.
“There’s a long lead time,” she said.
Once open, Norfolk Cold Storage is expected to employ around 50 people, Dickey said.
“We’ll never have 1,300 people working there,” she said.