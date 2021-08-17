MADISON — A man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Timothy Warren Jr. in Norfolk was denied by a judge a request to have his sentence vacated.
De’Aris Trice, 31, was previously convicted in separate jury and bench trials of murder and subsequently sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. His charges arose following Warren’s death at the hospital due to wounds he incurred from being stabbed by Trice at a Norfolk house party on Dec. 26, 2010.
During a May 25 hearing before Kube, Trice appeared over Zoom from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Trice asked Kube to invoke his inherent judicial power and either vacate his conviction or schedule an evidentiary hearing and appoint counsel to represent him.
His motion was based on three allegations:
— His representation at trial fell below an objective standard of reasonableness.
— There was insufficient evidence adduced by the state to convict Trice of murder.
— Constitutional mandates entitle Trice to proceed under the common-law procedure motion to vacate his conviction.
Trice argued that he didn’t know what he was agreeing to when he consented to a bench trial as opposed to a second jury trial. He argued that his attorney at the time had “teamed up” with Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, and that the two had “worked together to wrongly convict me.”
Further, Trice alleged that Warren had been extremely hostile the night of the stabbing, saying that Warren had fought with others at the party and paramedics once they arrived on scene. There was never evidence shown to support those allegations.
Trice also pleaded with Kube in May that the murder weapon, a 12-inch knife he had recently received as a gift from his girlfriend at the time, should not have been used as evidence at trial because he never had a weapon at the house party.
Kube took the motion under advisement following the May hearing. In a three-page document denying Trice’s request, Kube debunked each of Trice’s allegations and labeled them “without merit.”
Kube first addressed Trice’s wish to proceed with his case under the common-law procedure.
The writ of error coram nobis, a common-law procedure, authorizes a defendant to withdraw a plea after a conviction has become final in the event that errors of law were committed during the judicial process.
Kube found that a writ of error coram nobis was inapplicable and unavailable to Trice because the appeal process and post-conviction process had already been invoked in his case and, therefore, he is longer eligible to withdraw his plea of guilty.
Further, Trice alleged that the District Court of Madison County did not comply with a Nebraska Supreme Court mandate. He alleged that the Supreme Court remanded the case back to the District Court of Madison County for a jury trial, although the Supreme Court did not indicate whether the second trial be a bench or jury trial.
Trice waived his right to a jury trial, Kube said, acknowledging that Trice twice made handwritten requests to waive his constitutional right to a jury trial and, instead, have the matter tried to the bench.
“The court found, after discussing the matter with (Trice), that he understood his constitutional right to a jury trial, that he understood the ramifications of waiving his right to a jury trial … and ultimately that he freely, voluntarily and intelligently waived his right to a trial by jury,” the judge said.
The former Chicago man also argued that he was provided insufficient defense by his attorney at the time, Pat Carney.
Trice alleged that Carney failed to advise him of his right to confront and cross-examine any witnesses. Kube rejected that notion, indicating that Kube himself advised Trice of this right in court, to which Trice waived his right.
“The court finds that the defendant’s allegation that his trial counsel failed to demand a jury trial and that instead he ‘convinced’ Trice to try this before the bench is without merit,” Kube said.
Kube’s ruling likely put an end to any further legal attempts made by Trice to have his conviction vacated.
A jury found Trice guilty of second-degree murder in November 2011, but on direct appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals, the conviction was reversed because the trial court gave the jury an improper step instruction.
A bench trial was then held for Trice in 2014, and Kube again found Trice guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced him to 40 years to life in prison.
In a 2016 appeal made to the Nebraska Supreme Court, Trice argued the trial court was wrong to allow transcripts of statements from some witnesses to be used as evidence. He said his sentence also was excessive. The Supreme Court found there was no evidence that the trial court acted wrongly.
Since being convicted, Trice has been housed at the state penitentiary. He will be eligible for parole in January 2031.
The fatal stabbing occurred during a Christmas party in a northern Norfolk home in which Warren had gotten into a fight with another man at the party. At some point during the scuffle, Warren was stabbed by a third person; it was later determined upon witness interviews that Trice, then 21, was the person responsible for stabbing Warren in the abdomen area.