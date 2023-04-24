Guests who stay at the renovated Kensington building won’t have to endure cold showers or interruptions in their electric service.
The aging infrastructure that serves the building now will be gone — replaced with 21st century equipment that can serve the needs of a modern hotel.
Indeed, tenants of the Kensington did endure electrical outages and lack of hot water at times, said Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency, which owns and manages what is now an apartment building. Updating and renovating the building would have cost millions of dollars, he said. That is one of the reasons why the agency chose to sell it and why it will become a hotel again.
The last of the 60-some tenants of the building moved out in December, Bretschneider said. Although some were hesitant to leave, all of them are happy in their new homes, he said.
“All of them went to better apartments,” he said.
Since the last tenant moved, the agency has conducted four days of disposal sales to sell furniture, appliances and other items. The new owner is keeping some items, he said, including a “barber shop” sign found while preparing for the sales and the fire hose encased in glass in one of the hallways.
Walking through parts of the building is like taking a step back in time. Remnants of the giant boilers, blowers, electrical systems and even phone systems still exist in the lower level.
That area is a maze of small rooms that served a variety of purposes — storage, laundry, locker rooms for employees and much more. At one time, the lower level also housed a barber shop and offices, including the chamber of commerce office.
The main floor lobby still exudes its 1920s charm, with the huge arched windows, dark walnut paneling, the marble staircase with steps worn by the millions of feet that have gone up and down it. There, too, are memories of the Beef Eater’s Grill and the Lamp Room.
On the upper levels, the large, wood-trimmed, mullioned windows still look out over downtown Norfolk. From 1926 to 1944, radio station WJAG broadcast from the second-floor mezzanine.
Unlike the Oxnard, the Pacific and other majestic hotels that have come and gone, what is now the Kensington has been a central part of downtown for 100 years. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The process of bringing the hotel to town began in 1917 when the North American Hotel Co. bought the lot on the corner of Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Construction was delayed during World War I, and eventually a local committee took charge, formed a company and sold stock to raise money. The company even had a contest to name the building.
The winning entry, Hotel Norfolk, was submitted by 25 of the 86 people who entered. The $100 prize was divided among the winners. According to a Daily News article from the time, the name was chosen because it represented the spirit “which resulted in making the new hotel movement a reality,” (One of the losing entries was Hotel Klofron, which is Norfolk spelled backward.)
After a number of setbacks, the local committee sold the project, and the hotel finally opened in 1926.
Since then, it has had a number of owners and been reconfigured from a hotel to an assisted living facility and finally to apartments.
While it was a hotel, a number of notable people stopped there, including Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy and Thomas Dewey. Through the years, the building has been known as Hotel Norfolk, Waldorf Hotel, Hotel Madison and finally the Kensington.
Ho Chunk Capital, which has purchased the building, plans to renovate it into a 62-room boutique hotel, complete with the usual amenities such as a restaurant, meeting space and other features that are still being planned, said Alexcia Boggs, director of development for Ho-Chunk Capital.
It will be a Marriot Tribute Hotel, she said. The company will begin renovation work in July, when it takes ownership, Boggs said.
“We do plan on maintaining most of the historical features as well as fold some of the unique features into the branding,” Boggs said.