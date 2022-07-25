The ForkLift transportation system has become well-established in the Norfolk community. Whether it’s the Forklift bus or a Forklift bus post, it’s safe to assume that they’re scattered all throughout town.
However, there is a noticeable vacancy. Whenever I, or some of my closest friends and family, drive by the iconic, purple bus or its corresponding bus post, no one is there. Out of curiosity, I decided to ride the bus to see whether Norfolkans are utilizing North Fork Area Transit’s services.
Before stepping into the bus, I knew that public transportation had a negative connotation attached to it. Many rush to believe that public transport is dirty, poorly run and filled with rude folks. In my experience, ForkLift defied all of these expectations.
I stood next to the bus post located on Sunrise Avenue, which is near Legacy Bend Apartments and Northeast Community College. I tracked my bus through the Passio GO! app and found that it arrived on time. When I entered, the bus driver kindly greeted me, asked where I was going and proceeded to safely drive me back to the Daily News office. The driver followed the speed limit and even stopped at railroad crossings.
As I entered, the air conditioner had been running, which was ideal for the hot, summer day. Also, the bus was clean and well-kept. I found this to be impressive because many public services tend to be dirty and ill-organized. An elderly couple left the bus when I entered. During my ride, there were two younger men and a middle-age woman. — so it was safe to assume that it wasn’t as vacant as I expected.
While on the bus, I met Tammy Trauernicht, a local Norfolkan. She spoke highly of the service, which she has used a handful of times. She was introduced to the service by a friend who handed her a informational pamphlet. Trauernicht said she’s able to ride the bus for free because she is disabled.
When asked about whether inflation and rising gas prices could cause her to begin paying for the service, Trauernicht said she wouldn’t mind. “It’s financially reasonable. I mean, you get a whole month of rides for $30. And, the buses go nearly everywhere in town.”
Trauernicht said she is pleased with the service and believes it is a great investment for the community. However, the service is something the community needs to adjust to.
Trauernicht responded to public criticisms about ForkLift, saying everything will come with its naysayers and that ForkLift is no exception.
“This is something the community needs to adjust to. But once it's established, I don’t think people will continue to have a problem with it,” she said. “I think people will start looking at it as an alternative to driving during bad weather.”
But she does worry that too much criticism could lead to cuts in the service, something she hopes won’t happen.
Coming Tuesday: Take a look at North Fork Public Transportation’s latest addition.