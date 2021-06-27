Almost no event last year escaped the wave of cancellations and postponements caused by the pandemic, and that included road races.
From small-town 5K races sporting a couple dozen people to half marathons drawing thousands, a bulk of road races in Nebraska last year were canceled, leaving running addicts without the opportunity to mark race dates on their calendars and, possibly, the motivation to keep training.
Now, why would anyone want to spend their free time running? Why would one take the time out of their weekend to drive out of town to participate in a race? Those are reasonable questions, but there are answers.
For many, road races — which are organized races run on public roadways or trails — offer competitors an opportunity to fulfill the spirit within them that burns for competition.
Sure, lots of people don’t find physical competition necessary and, as a matter of fact, some find it stupid. But for those who simply can’t rid themselves of that competitive edge, road races present the perfect opportunity for people to attain that competitive high that never seems to fizzle. It also offers an opportunity to fulfill that competitive fire in a safe, non-contact manner.
Most runners, or at least average runners like myself, don’t care to compete for the enjoyment of crossing the finish line before the rest of the field. We want to compete against ourselves; we want to run a personal-best time and see that difficult training pay off.
Running isn’t like tennis, golf, wrestling or other individual sports where one person walks away having accomplished victory and the other, defeat. A runner can place last in a field of 5,000, but the accomplishment of finishing a race speaks for itself. The satisfaction of achieving a personal-best time is the cherry on top, even if it’s the slowest time among thousands of other runners.
Road races are also fun community events. Small towns like North Bend, Pilger and Wayne pride themselves on promoting what their people have to offer, and road races give those people an opportunity to do that. I find myself enjoying small-town races just as much as any.
Another benefit of participating in road races is the opportunity to bond with other runners and form relationships with people who have some of the same interests as you. For some, those relationships evolve into lifetime friendships.
A great thing about running is that age doesn’t matter. It gets to a point in sports like football and basketball where someone’s body just simply can’t withstand the toll of the constant ground and pound of contact sports. Running, however, is a sport where someone can get exercise while not worrying about an elbow to the head or a helmet to the rib cage.
And for anyone worried about never placing in a race because of the blazing fast young guns, most road races hand out awards based on specific age groups, so someone in their 60s or 70s doesn’t have to worry about having to beat someone in their 20s or 30s anyway. Youth divisions are also available at almost every road race.
Several road races in this part of the state also coincide with fun community events, so runners can make the drive out of town even more worthwhile.
The North Bend Old Settlers 5K that happened Saturday falls in line every year with the community’s Old Settlers Days. Part of the Wayne Chicken Days is a 5K run on Saturday, July 10.
Other upcoming area road races include the EMS Fun Run in West Point on Saturday, July 24, Crofton’s Dam Race on Saturday, July 31, and the STOMP Nebraska run in Norfolk on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Some of my favorite Nebraska road races include:
— Cedar Rapids 5K Run, held this year on Saturday, Aug. 7: The event offers the chance to run through historic Cedar Rapids and also includes a kids 1-mile event. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be made available after the race.
— Run to Rescue in Prague, held this year on Saturday, Aug. 14: Runners can choose between a 5K or 8-mile run beginning at scenic Czechland Lake in Prague. Hundreds of runners participate in the Run to Rescue annually, usually doubling the population of Prague for a day.
— Nebraska State Fair Road Races in Grand Island, held this year on Saturday, Aug. 28: A 5K, half marathon and full marathon are available for runners to choose from. The races drew 700 people when they were last held in 2019. The marathon course is a Boston Marathon qualifier course.
— Buffalo Run in Lincoln, held this year on Sunday, Sept. 19: This 5-mile course takes runners through beautiful Pioneers Park. The Buffalo Run is the oldest continuous race hosted in Lincoln. Runners searching for a more hilly, potentially challenging course should try this one.
Organizers of each of these races and dozens more across Nebraska work hard to give runners a great race day experience. Most of these races are created by runners, for runners.
You might think you hate running now, but once you get started, you won’t want to stop. You might care to get your exercise in ways other than running, and that’s OK. But sometimes, the best solution to a stressful day or week is an easy run or jog to clear the mind.
We’re entering the heart of road race season in Nebraska, so there isn’t a better time to try a road race than now.
* * *
Want to find a road race near you?
Visit https://www.runningintheusa.com/race/list/ne/upcoming for a list of upcoming road races across the state.