For 100 years, station has impacted lives

On a spring day in 1925, around 250 people crammed into the community building in Elgin to enjoy a concert. That in itself was not unusual. After all, concerts and plays had been performed practically since the dawn of time.
What made this concert unusual was the fact that the performers were in Norfolk, and the audience not only included people in Elgin, but others scattered around Northeast Nebraska who had devices that could receive radio signals. The school children from Elgin sharing their music were crammed into WJAG’s radio station back in Norfolk.
Northeast Nebraskans could listen to the concert because Gene Huse, who spent most of his time operating the “world’s finest country daily newspaper,” liked to tinker with tubes, crystals and other gadgets needed to make devices that sent and received radio signals.
Huse’s father, W.N., had owned the Norfolk Daily News since 1892, when he purchased the business from his father, William, who still operated a newspaper in Ponca. While in school, Gene and his brother, Norris, delivered papers and performed other tasks at the paper. After graduating from high school in 1904, Gene attended the University of Nebraska before returning to Norfolk in 1906 to assume ownership of the News with his brother.
The brothers divided responsibilities, with Norris running the “editorial” side and Gene managing the mechanical side, said Mark Smith of Kirksville, Missouri, who worked at WJAG from 1977 to 1995 and has researched and written extensively about the Huse family and the station.
“Gene Huse liked to tinker,” Smith said. “He liked to work with the presses … and get his hands dirty.”
W.N. Huse died in 1913 and, four years later, Norris moved to New York City. Gene bought Norris’ share of the paper, all the while continuing to “tinker” with radio sets, some of which worked quite well.
In 1922, Huse bought a broadcast unit with a 400-mile radius and installed a transmission antenna on the roof of the Hotel Norfolk. On July 27 of that year, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted a limited commercial, land radio station broadcast license and the call letters WJAG to Huse Publishing Co. It was one of the first 50 licenses issued by the federal government and one of the first stations in the western part of the country. It was, and still is, licensed to operate from sunup to sundown. And it is the oldest station in the country to be owned by the same family.
That original station had a power of 100 watts and operated on 833 kilocycles. In 1924, the frequency was changed to 1,060 kilocycles and, in 1926, it was upped to 1,110 kilocycles and a power of 250 watts. By 1944, it was up to 1,090 kilocycles and 780 kilocycles
To encourage people to listen, Huse provided instructions in the Daily News on how to build a home receiving set. For several years in the 1920s, the station conducted a fund drive to collect money to buy receivers for people who were homebound, which resulted in 150 radios being given to people in need.
To bring his station to life, Huse tapped the Daily News’ city editor, Karl Stefan, as the station’s first announcer.
“Karl and Gene were good friends,” Smith said. “Karl … had a vibrant personality and was well suited to the role of announcer.”
Stefan enticed listeners with a friendly personality and easy style, encouraging them to become a member of the “radio family” by sending a card or letter to the station, Smith said. By 1928, 50,000 people had joined the club. At noon, those members were welcomed to the “dinner table” by the ringing of a bell, which is now housed at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln. Babies born in the area were welcomed by the ringing of the “Viking cowbell,” which came to America with Finnish immigrants in 1872.
Stefan, who came to America from what is now the Czech Republic, spoke several languages, which he often used on the air. It was one more way to “click” with audiences, many of whom still spoke their native languages, Smith said.
For a few years, Stefan did play-by-play of World Series games by monitoring reports sent over the telegraph. In 1923, the station provided a description of the Jack Dempsey-Tommy Gibbons prize fight.
People who did not have “receiving apparatuses” went to a movie theater or the fire station to listen to the broadcast. In 1932, Stefan initiated the “man-on-the-street” interviews, during which time he talked to people about popular topics.
In addition to the fun and games, Stefan broadcast the news and provided livestock and grain market information, as well as miscellaneous news and weather reports.
In the meantime, Gene Huse “put on his old clothes and operated the transmitter himself,” Smith said.
During those early years, programming on WJAG was not continuous. In fact, for a time, Stefan’s noon news broadcast was “about it,” Smith said, although the station would be activated in emergency weather and news situations. Eventually, programming was expanded to provide entertainment and often included performances by area musicians, including those Elgin school children who performed that Mother’s Day concert in 1925.
The station was originally located in a tiny room in the Daily News’ building on North Fourth Street. In 1927, the main studio and daily broadcast operation moved to the mezzanine of what is now the Kensington Hotel. Entertainers such as the Norco Feeds Women Singers performed in the hotel ballroom and the concerts were broadcast on the radio.
At other times, a phone line was run from the studio to the Granada Theater so organ music played at the theater could be broadcast, Smith said.
“By the 1930s, the station had full programming,” Smith said. Eventually, recorded music was played, programs were expanded and often subsidized by advertisers or sponsors, Smith said.
* * *
