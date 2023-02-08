Pet food continues to be a growing industry.
Many pet owners now are willing to spend a few dollars for each meal their pet eats. That could translate into opportunity for the right business venture.
That was one of the hypothetical scenarios presented Tuesday afternoon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce during the periodic “What's NU: Engaging with Nebraska” series in which university officials travel to Norfolk to update the community on its offerings.
The latest topic was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Food Processing Center and food technology.
Hypothetically, there might be a dog owner in Northeast Nebraska who has developed her own dog food that she thinks could be mass produced, healthy and enjoyed by other pets.
Would it be worth her investing her entire savings to see if she could bring her product to the market? The UNL Food Processing Center and Innovation campus could help to provide her with answers to help her make a better informed decision without investing everything.
Terry Howell Jr., executive director of the processing center, said the center has been helping business start-up since 1983.
Originally it was housed on East Campus, but now most of it is located on Innovation Campus, which has been around seven years.
Most of the food processing center’s income comes from external sources.
“Basically, the work we do as fees for service are to support the food industry,” Howell said.
In the center’s processing plant, about 40% to 50% of the work is in pet food, he said.
“From St. Louis to Kansas City, up through the I-80 corridor to eastern Colorado is a pet food corridor for the U.S.,” Howell said. “There are companies popping up all over the place.”
Pet food companies that spend more money on research and development get a higher return on their investment, Howell said. The inputs can be cheap, so it can be quite profitable, he said.
There are about 15 people who work at the food processing center, most of whom are food scientists.
“They all have a different role and background,” Howell said. “We do a variety of services for the industry.”
Like other employers and industries, it is becoming more challenging to retain employees. In just the past two months, the center has lost four employees to outside industries, Howell said.
“If you have any kids who want to work in the food industry, there are three jobs for every graduate right now,” Howell said.
The center provides 13 services, with about 15,000 square feet of processing space, he said. It includes everyone from start-ups to Conagra.
Services range from product development to chemistry services.
Daniel Janke, a USDA business programs specialist, discussed grant possibilities that are available.
Janke said he could help new businesses obtain grants for such expenses as half the costs for hiring a delivery truck for up to three years. Then if the business can save half those costs, perhaps it can save enough to buy its own delivery truck.
“We can’t do any buildings or equipment. It’s all going to be soft costs or contractual costs,” Janke said.
These are the types of expenses the new business will have anyway, so if they can cut their costs by half, they can often purchase the needed equipment with the savings, he said.