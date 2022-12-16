Continuing a tradition that started decades ago, Thursday was distribution day for the Norfolk Good Neighbors.
Despite the blustery cold winds and light snow that was falling, food boxes and gifts went out the north door of St. John’s Lutheran Church and into the homes of needy people in the Norfolk area.
This year, St. John’s served as one of two distribution points, with the Good Neighbors location downtown serving as the other.
St. John’s has served for years as a main distribution point from which the Good Neighbors program delivers its boxes of food and bags of toys to families who have sought assistance from the organization.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the church’s community room has served as the pick-up point. The spacious north parking lot provides plenty of room for any vehicles that might be lined up to pick up food and gift boxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year’s tally included 65 names of individuals or families who received bags of food boxes or toys from St. John’s. Another 35 names were served at the downtown location.
The day culminates a hectic few weeks for volunteers who pack and finally deliver the goods.
Among the busiest are Allene Johnson, who coordinates the program and, along with volunteers, helps to put together the food boxes. The food helps provides a good Christmas meal, along with leftovers.
Brian Nissen was one of about 10 volunteers from the church who were assisting Thursday. This was the second consecutive year he volunteered.
Nissen said this year’s cold weather was a sharp contrast to last year’s distribution day.
“There were tornadoes last year,” he said.
Dennis Braesch, another volunteer, said he has been helping about 10 to 15 years. Braesch said it has become easier to help since the food boxes and gifts are now picked up by people instead of being delivered.
Also helping was Braesch’s wife, Lois. The volunteers had a variety of goodies to help pass the time between vehicles arriving as several women brought cookies and coffee, along with chili that would be enjoyed later in the day.
The St. John’s group had it down to a science. A volunteer went out to greet the vehicle and got the name of the person seeking assistance. They or someone had come to the Good Neighbors office earlier and got them registered so it was known how much food to get or what gifts would be appropriate.
Then other volunteers carried out the bags that contained the items. The person greeting the people arriving then recorded what went out to the vehicles.
And while these volunteers were kept busy during a stretch while being visited by a reporter, it was apparent that they enjoyed each other’s company, including a feeling of knowing they are helping those who are down on their luck this holiday season.
And like many of the volunteers who help at Good Neighbors all year long, the assistance takes place all year. That includes such things as emergency assistance with rent or utilities.
Each situation may be looked at individually to some degree, but assistance with a bill is limited to once a year. It is designed to help people get back on their feet.
The Norfolk Community Food Pantry is a joint ministry of the churches of the Norfolk area. The local food pantry opened its doors in 1989 as a helping agency for those in need of food in an emergency. However, the Good Neighbors took over those operations in late 2011 when the ILI Food Bank closed its doors. It is staffed entirely by volunteers from at least 17 local churches.
The Daily News is continuing its sponsorship of the holiday fund drive by providing updates on the donations and stories about the campaign.