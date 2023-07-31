“Kindness costs nothing but means everything.”
"In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
“Everyone is welcome here.”
“The future is accessible.”
On Saturday, the Norfolk Family YMCA fieldhouse was filled with shirts encouraging inclusivity.
Individuals attending The Arc of Norfolk’s first annual disability pride event displayed messages to honor The Arc’s timeless message, which is to end the stigma around disabilities and people with disabilities, said the organization's executive director, Kayla Walnofer.
The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of Lincoln already host their own disability pride events. However, transportation to the events is a consistent roadblock since many self-advocates don’t drive themselves.
The Arc of Norfolk, a 70-year-old organization that assists people with disabilities in advocating for themselves and pursuing their goals, partnered with Norfolk’s YMCA and Healthy Blue to put on their own disability pride day.
The event featured “Star Wars” characters, a bounce house, vendors, balloon animals and even a Zumba class.
Walnofer said she hopes the attendance levels increase each year. In future events, Walnofer said she would love to add more cosplay characters. She thinks karaoke and temporary tattoos would be a fun addition as well.
Tina Capetiolo, office manager of Norfolk’s Healthy Blue, also was impressed with the turnout and atmosphere Saturday's event cultivated.
Healthy Blue is a management care organization of Medicaid. One of the things it prioritizes is making sure that members have knowledge of all the organization’s benefits available to them.
“We like to sponsor a lot of things in this community,” Capetiolo said. “It makes me feel good to help people, and this is fun.”
Capetiolo also works part time at an agency that works closely with people with disabilities, so she said The Arc and its events are near and dear to her heart.
Toward the end of Saturday’s festivities, The Arc presented the Cassie Lacost Self-Advocate Memorial Award.
Lacost was greatly involved in Norfolk’s Arc and passed away last year.
“She was a fierce self-advocate,” Walnofer said of Lacost.
She is remembered as a vocal member of Special Olympics, The Arc and People First.
“When she passed away, we just had a thinking process of another way to honor her,” Walnofer said. “We figured the self-advocacy would fit because that’s what she did and that’s where she shined. That’s how we came up with the Cassie Lacost Memorial Award for Self-Advocacy.”
The first recipient of the award, Morgan Carstens, was honored on Saturday. Carstens has been a self-advocate for The Arc for 10-12 years.
“Morgan believes in self-advocacy and quietly thinks about Cassie every day," Arc board member Beth Plisek said as she announced the award. “Recently she started working on public speaking on a local and state level with The Arc chapter to find funding for events and to make sure that we’re heard in legislature. When asked, Morgan has always lifted up to the challenge to try something new.”
Carstens’ award was bittersweet as she and Lacost were extremely close.
“I do really miss my friend,” Carstens said.
People who knew of Carstens and Lacost’s relationship agreed that Carstens was a fitting first recipient for the award.
“(Morgan) and Cassie were always conspirators, conspiring together to get what they wanted," Morgan’s mother, Ann Carstens, said with a chuckle. “(Cassie) was put here to inspire all of us, and she keeps doing that.”
Overall, Walnofer considered Saturday a success.
“We figured we would give it a try and see what kind of turnout we’d have,” Walnofer said. “I think it went pretty well for the first year, and hopefully we can keep expanding on it.”
The Arc looks forward to seeing the next disability pride day and second recipient of the Cassie Lacost award. In the meantime, the organization will continue to create a place for people with disabilities to thrive.
“We’re all a community no matter our disability, and we all bring something to the community,” Walnofer said. “Everyone deserves a place in the community to let them and their abilities shine through.”