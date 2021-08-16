The Norfolk police and fire divisions met Sunday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for the fifth annual “Handcuffs vs. Hoses” softball game in an effort to raise money for Bright Horizons in Norfolk.
The fire division (Hoses) took the lead in the third inning and never looked back en route to a convincing 13-5 victory — reigning supreme for the second year in a row.
Like 2020, all proceeds from Sunday will be donated to Bright Horizons, said officer Austin Hergott. The softball game Sunday was accompanied by a raffle with various items available for bidding and a free-will concession stand that offered hot dogs, sandwiches, popcorn, Coke products, Raisin’ Cane’s lemonade and more.
The Nebraska State Patrol was also on hand with its “Seat Belt Convincer'' and a T-shirt gun that local youths took full advantage of.
The event has grown since its inception in 2017 and has raised money for the Briggs & Barrett Project, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Spina Bifida Association, Hergott said.
Dozens from the public attended Norfolk’s fifth ever Police vs. Fire softball game, which Hergott said was encouraging to see.
“(The attendance) might be a little bit above where we were last year, which is really nice,” Hergott said. “We’re happy that people came out to support us and Bright Horizons, and we’re excited to see how much was raised.”
Hergott said he wouldn’t know the total donation count until later Monday or Tuesday, but nearly $4,000 was raised in 2020. Attendees had the option to place donations in either a “Police” or “Fire” bucket at the concessions stand Sunday. The police division has had the upper hand in compiling donations over the past couple of years, Hergott said.
Although the total funds raised by each department hadn’t been finalized Monday, one thing was certain Sunday afternoon — it was all Hoses on the field.
The Hoses won by committee, with Lance Conroy leading the fire division with four runs batted in, while Ethan Larson and Max Hesman added three RBIs apiece.
The Handcuffs led 2-1 after two innings, but the Hoses took the lead for good in the third inning courtesy of a two-run double by Hesman and an RBI single by Conroy. The Hoses led 4-2 after three innings and kept adding to their lead.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Hesman and Conroy continued to put their stamps on the game.
Hesman drove in another run with a hit to left-center field before Conroy smacked a liner to deep left that surpassed Handcuffs outfielders and allowed Conroy to circle all the way home for a three-run, inside-the-park home run.
“A lot of our problem is getting in front of that ball. We made minor mistakes that ended up costing us big,” Hergott said. “They’ve got some really good ball players that can pick and choose where they hit the ball.”
The Handcuffs cut their deficit in the top of the sixth inning when Cash Campbell hit a two-run double that brought the score to 8-4.
But the combination of an RBI sacrifice fly from Larson, an error by the Handcuffs outfield that allowed the Hoses to score and an RBI single from Trever O’Brien in the bottom of the sixth put any Handcuffs comeback hopes to bed.
Nate Wortmann added a pair of RBIs for the Hoses in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 13-4.
Campbell notched an RBI single in the top of the eighth for the Handcuffs to make the score 13-5 — the eventual final.
“We’ve got a lot of youth. We have some younger guys and gals that do a great job,” said Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s acting fire chief. “It’s a great group of people to come out and have fun with, and when you’re having fun, good things happen.”
The win for the Hoses on Sunday gave the fire division a 3-2 edge in the charity game’s all-time series, allowing the Hoses to keep the game’s plaque within the fire division’s walls for at least another year. It was the first time either agency had won two years in a row.
Wragge said softball never fails to take a toll on his body.
“I think I’m going to be just as sore this year as in years past,” he said.
Ultimately, Wragge said, raising money for Bright Horizons takes precedence over the game itself.
“Raising money for Bright Horizons is what it’s all about,” he said. “Police and Fire get to see each other on a regular basis, and sometimes it’s not good with some of the calls we respond to. So to get to come out here and share some camaraderie and play a game like this means a lot. It’s fun to be a part of.”