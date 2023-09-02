A 1927 Hupmobile Model A sits in front of the house on the rural Clearwater homestead owned by Virgil and Sharon Hupp. The Hupps, along with son, Ben Hupp, and his wife, Jamie, have encountered some skepticism about the recent classic car purchase the family recently made. The Hupmobile is a make of vehicle produced by Hupp Motor Co. in Detroit from 1909 to 1939. Its features included bud vases in the interior and the Hupp name on the taillight.