CLEARWATER — If you want to be called a liar, just tell someone you own a Hupmobile.
You’re bound to hear it — especially if your last name happens to be Hupp.
Ben Hupp and his wife, Jamie, along with his parents, Virgil and Sharon Hupp, all of rural Clearwater, have encountered that reaction a few times since purchasing a 1927 Model A Hupmobile a couple of weeks ago.
“Everybody’s asked what kind of car that is, and I’ve told them it’s a Hupmobile. They’re like, ‘No really. What is it?’ ” Ben said with a smile. “Then I’ve got to show them the emblem that says Hupmobile.”
Sure enough. The taillight on the nearly 100-year-old, completely restored vehicle bears the same surname as the family that now owns it. It’s a big part of what made the vehicle attractive to the father and son — and their wives — to begin with.
That and they’re a relatively rare type of car.
“It ain’t a Ford. It ain’t an Olds. It ain’t a Chevy,” Virgil said.
The Hupmobile was a make of automobile built from 1909 through 1939 by the Hupp Motor Car Co. of Detroit, a company co-founded by a man named Robert Hupp.
The company made a variety of models over the years, beginning with the prototype of the Hupmobile Runabout, which was completed and first shown at the Detroit Automobile Show in February 1909, according to history documented by the Hupmobile Club.
The club’s records detail highlights of the company’s cars: In late 1910, to prove reliability of the brand, the Model 20 Hupmobile — a four-passenger touring car — began an around-the-world trip. The car traveled through 26 countries, 14 of which had never seen an automobile, and covered 48,600 land miles before ending its tour in Detroit in early 1912.
But several factors — including squabbles among its leaders and inability to access supplies to make the cars — brought the company to major decline during the Great Depression and its eventual end in 1939. Versions of its final Skylark, however, were delivered to dealers and carry the 1941 model year.
“There’s a couple of ’41s out there. If you can find one of them — they’re pretty rare,” Ben said.
Ben said he first encountered a Hupmobile during his school-age years during a visit to the Pioneer Village Museum in Minden. Ever since that moment, he wanted one — partly because of the name and partly because of its relative rarity. The family knows of only one other person in the area — coincidentally also a Hupp — who has owned one.
The Hupps came across the vehicle they recently purchased after Ben and Jamie’s son, Blake, found it during a search on Facebook Marketplace.
“That’s the only thing he has Facebook for is to browse marketplace. Every once in a while, he will search specifically for Hupmobile,” Ben said, also admitting he’s done his own share of internet searches for available Hupmobiles.
The Hupps’ car had been restored by the late Don Smarker in the Topeka, Kansas, area. Ben Hupp said the Smarker family had been trying to sell it for a couple of years since his death. On a whim, the granddaughter of the owner posted it on Facebook at the same time it was being listed in an online auction.
“I texted Jamie to call her, and when she (the owner) answered the phone, Jamie said, ‘Hey, we’re going to buy your car,’ to which Betty (the owner) replied, ‘I like your confidence,’ ” Ben said.
Within days, the vehicle was in an enclosed trailer on its way to the Hupp homestead.
The car has a 3.5-liter, 52-horse L6 Hupp engine. Smarker’s widow, Betty, told the Hupps that Smarker needed a hobby to busy himself after he retired at age 56. He had found the shell of the car and worked on restoring it for roughly the next five years.
“The authentic parts he could not find, he taught himself how to cast, so we have authentic replicas,” Jamie said.
Ben further explained that Smarker had made molds from authentic parts and made new ones. The hubcaps and bud vase holders — yes, the interior has bud vase holders — were developed through casting, he said.
“That was a thing back in the day,” Jamie said. “There are flowers between the two doors on the inside.”
Ben said their plans for the car are fairly straightforward — maybe a few parades, maybe car shows or cruise nights. Eventually, Jamie added, they might join the Hupmobile Club, which is an international group of Hupmobile owners who trailer their vehicle to various destinations and meet up for easy drives.
Until then, they’ll continue digging through genealogical records to see if there is a familial connection to the car company’s founder. They’ve begun digging several generations back — before Ben and Virgil’s ancestors came from Germany to homestead in rural Clearwater.
Virgil wonders if a connection even exists: “Maybe if you go back to Adam and Eve.”