Darrin Bjorklund grew up on a farm at a time when most farmers repaired their own equipment.
He grew up in northwest Iowa when farms were smaller, parts weren’t always available and there wasn’t as much technology with equipment.
Now he uses the blacksmith skills he learned to repair equipment in a five-state area from his home in Dodge. Welding is one of his specialties.
And while many farmers are still handy and able to fix various items when necessary, there seems to be a growing demand for his services, including from implement dealers.
“I do a lot of liners, repair parts and stuff like that,” he said. “I grew up on the farm and my dad farmed and drove truck, so farming pretty much has been my whole life.”
Farming has changed considerably in just a few generations, going from horses to now precision agriculture with massive machines that are self guided, he said.
Bjorklund has done a range of repairs, including a grape harvester for a grape grower around the Lincoln area. Mostly, though, it’s farm equipment, “but it isn’t one certain thing every day.”
“I also do a lot of work for local implement dealers,” he said. “They don’t always want to do the welding, so they call me.”
Bjorklund also works as a salesman for Walinga, which specializes in pneumatic conveying systems. The dealership is based out of North Bend, and the equipment may be used for such tasks as cleaning grain bins, shops, warehouses or even trailers.
Walinga has been around for about 50 years, beginning with the grain vacuum, which makes cleaning bins much easier, he said.
There also are vacuums for trailers, with the vacuums permanently attached to the trailers so they may be cleaned out after each use.
Over time, the equipment has evolved. The vacuum for shops or warehouses is similar to a house with a central vacuum, only more powerful. It is especially popular for feed mills. It includes a central vacuum, with piping all around the facility.
Bjorklund was among the exhibitors who had equipment displayed Wednesday and Thursday during the 35th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show at Northeast Community College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. This was his first year at the show.
Costs for the vacuum equipment range from about $20,000 to $200,000, depending on the system and needs. The trailers are built in Michigan, with the equipment for the vacuums made in Canada, he said.
“A lot of the feed mills are finding the central vacs are good for OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), where dust control is stressed,” he said.
Bjorklund may be contacted through a Facebook page and a website, Walinga Parts.