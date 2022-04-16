Family hoping for new life in new country

What would you pack in a backpack if you had to flee your home, possibly to never return? That is the very question the Halai family, and millions of other refugee families, is having to answer.
Dmytro and Alina, along with their children from Chernivtsi, fled their homeland of Ukraine in late March. Their home church in Ukraine connected them with a contact across the border in Romania. Pastor Cornel was that contact. Pastor Cornel is a passionate and emotional man, with a big heart.
Cornel is the most connected person in the town right now. He knows churches, mission houses, refugee centers and homes of individual families that might have space. He has individually placed thousands of refugees. He takes personal responsibility to make sure each family has transportation, a bed to sleep on and food to eat.
Cornel placed this family in a home of a family from a local Romanian church. This family of seven includes Dmytro and Alina and their children, Juliana, 18; Leisa, 17; Tymofii, 12; Ustym, 10; and Matvii, 5.
Not all of the children had passports ready to leave, so at the time I and Kyle Glenn of Sun Valley Church in Phoenix (representing the Orphan Grain Train) met with them, a couple of the daughters were still in Ukraine. There, Dmytro ran a handyman business, which he had to leave. The Halai family left the house that they built in Ukraine. They left behind their church community. The kids left their schools, and they lost their friends. However, although difficult, this family has not lost faith. They believe that God has gone before them and has a plan for them.
While sitting around a kitchen table with me and Kyle, the conversation led to what was next for this family. They had no money or family outside of Ukraine to help them. Where will Dad find work? Where will they live? Where can they find housing?
As the discussion went on, one could not help but realize the weight and impact of the decision they were making in this very moment. Their entire future hung in the balance as they dreamed of the slim possibilities of different places around the world to move to. Overwhelmed with the thought of having to start over, Mom broke down and had to leave the room.
When we met with the family, our intention was only to document their story. Then everything changed when Alina said that they wanted to come to the United States. She told us their 5-year-old son has severe asthma and they needed to be in a dry climate.
Here we were, two people from Phoenix! Kyle was documenting the story on his laptop when I leaned over and whispered to him "how much is airfare for seven to Phoenix." Kyle looked it up and raised two single fingers indicating $11,000. We then told them we would pay to get them to the U.S. and told them about Phoenix. Without a moment of hesitation, they said Phoenix would be their new home. The family that 30 minutes earlier had no hope for the future was moved to tears of joy.
Our hope going forward is to send a team of six people from Norfolk who can go with me and escort three families to Norfolk. If possible, we would like to send the team the week of May 2, followed by a team from Phoenix two weeks later. Currently we have the funds to help between 70 to 100 people come to the United States. What a profound impact this will have for generations to come. Our need is for more money to help as many of these people as we can. Please open up your hearts and give to the Orphan Grain Train. In doing so you will receive much more than what you give.