CENTER — Robert Krepel Jr.’s great-grandfather knew how to keep the young ones entertained.
More than a century ago, the rural Knox County father of 17 built a “cement pond” to complement features of what was then known as Kruse Park.
In July, some of Christ Kruse Sr.’s descendants — including Krepel, who now lives on the property on which the park was located — gathered for a weekend reunion and once again took a dip in the old pool.
“My great-grandpa in ’16 actually built this — 1916,” Krepel said. “It still holds water.”
Like Oak View Park near Venus and Young’s Park near Bazile Mills, Kruse Park was one of many areas established by rural residents as a place to enjoy leisure activities in the early 1900s.
“Back then, there was somebody living on every quarter,” Krepel said.
Kruse Park — which was located about 4 miles south of Center — featured playground equipment like a teeter totter, swings, slides and a gas-powered merry-go-round.
The accompanying ball diamond drew residents from the area for baseball games every Sunday.
“They even had a bandstand down here. They’d have bands and everything else,” Krepel said. “It was a big park at one time.”
The Kruse Park pool — which measures roughly 55 feet wide by 150 feet long and varies in depth from 3 to 11 feet — provided visitors an opportunity to cool off on hot summer days.
Family members have talked about how the pool once had its own wooden bathhouse where swimmers could rent one-piece woolen suits for 25 cents per day, and how it had two diving boards and picnic tables on all sides.
“The old highway (Highway 13) went right beside the pool,” Krepel said.
In the winter, the pool served a secondary purpose. Kruse left the water in it to freeze, and the ice was then cut and stored in an icehouse, where it waited until it was purchased for a quarter per block in the days before modern refrigeration.
“The walls were slanted so the ice could expand and not break the walls,” Krepel said. “They used to take and cut the ice in the wintertime and have a sled go from the pool to the shed with horses pulling them up into the (icehouse). They would either pack it in straw or sawdust, and it would stay all summer long in that icehouse.”
Water to fill the pool was pumped out of the nearby Bazile Creek. Krepel’s great-grandfather used a large diesel engine to pull water from the stream. In the 1930s, someone stole the pump, forcing Kruse to gather enough money to purchase another. When the pump was stolen a second time, Kruse made the decision to close the pool for good.
It sat empty for 70 years.
But in 2003, Krepel and family members decided to clean it out and refill it for use as an entertainment option at a reunion.
“I wanted to put water in the old pool and see if we could bring a few of the good times that so many others who lived in this area remembered,” he told a reporter in 2003. “I think many of them wondered if it was going to work and actually hold water.”
It was a smashing success, and Kruse’s descendants have been refilling the pool for reunions every six years or so since then.
“We actually have a permit that we can irrigate ground on the farm,” Krepel said. “We put the irrigation motor in the creek and lay out pipe to the pool.”
It takes about 10 hours and roughly 450,000 gallons of water — as near as Krepel can figure — to fill it.
Krepel said two pieces of wood run the length of the concrete seams of the pool. The wood swells when it gets wet, slowing and preventing the water from draining quickly.
“On the bottom (deep) end, it stays wet all the time from the rain,” he said. “It holds water.”
It takes several days to prepare the pool to be refilled because of the muck and debris that settle into the structure in the years that it sits empty, Krepel said.
“You pump the water out of the bottom end and then scoop out the mud,” he said. “You haul about 30 to 40 5-gallon buckets of mud out of the bottom end.”
Kruse’s descendants came out to the old park in mid-July to enjoy the pool, to camp and to reminisce about old times. Krepel said even his father — Robert “Bob” Krepel Sr. — had planned to come out of the rest home long enough to enjoy the gathering.
About a week after the reunion, the water would be pumped out and the pool would sit empty again for another six years or so. Krepel said the pool is visible from the highway “if you’re really looking,” and emptying the water gives him peace of mind.
“I’m worried more about the liability of it, as far as people coming down here during the night,” he said.
But he’s not shy about letting people know about the pool when the time comes to fill it again.
“We have a lot of people drive in that want to see it,” he said. “We’ll have people drive in and turn around and drive back out. We spread it around some by talk. I love my history, so it’s kind of that part of it.”