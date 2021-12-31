A “royal” upgrade is on the horizon for family entertainment in Norfolk.
CEC King's Lanes announced this week its plans to once again expand its King’s Treasure Zone Arcade, a project that will include the addition of indoor mini-golf and a virtual reality arena.
“Norfolkans are looking for more family-oriented things that can be done and, with the growing family community, we feel like we’re going in the right direction,” said Carter Olson, general manager of CEC King’s Lanes.
Only about two years have passed since King’s Treasure Zone Arcade was established. The first phase of the project — which included a major remodel of what had been a modest game room at the bowling alley — wrapped up in 2019.
The first phase of the project included the addition of new arcade and redemption games. Olson said it had proven to be a success despite the challenges entertainment venues had faced with the pandemic.
Plans for the second phase of the project already are in motion. The first eight lanes on the north side of the bowling alley will be transformed to create two themed six-hole mini-golf courses, as well as a six-player VEX Virtual Reality arena, Olson said.
Creative Works — an award-winning company that designs, fabricates and installs immersive amusement attractions — is working with CEC King’s Lanes to develop the mini-golf courses.
Olson said he’s excited to be working with Creative Works because the company is “one of the best in the entire industry.” He also expressed excitement over the addition of the virtual reality arena.
“We’ve checked this out and played it a couple of times ourselves at expos, and it’s so much fun,” Olson said. “You’re in the game. It feels so real when you’ve got the goggles on and vest on. You’ll feel things behind you. It’s super cool.”
The addition of the features will require construction of a wall to separate the area from the bowling lanes.
“We have to account for people that will be screaming while they’re playing,” Olson said of the virtual reality games. “We had to make sure that wall is really good so people who are playing VR and maybe screaming a little bit won’t be interrupting bowlers.”
The second phase also will include the addition of a mixture of up to 18 more redemption and arcade games on the north end of the concourse, as well as a redemption store.
“We have a small redemption counter in the entrance, but it’s really not going to suit our needs going forward so we’re putting in a redemption store,” Olson said. “Customers can walk in and pick out what they want and bring it up to the counter. It should make wait times a lot less.”
The decision to convert the bowling alley from 32 to 24 lanes to complete the arcade expansion project was not made lightly, Olson said.
Coming from a strong bowling background, Olson — who has been at CEC King’s Lanes since 2007 — said he never would have imagined giving up eight bowling lanes to add experiences like those the Treasure Zone offers. But research and consultation with owners of bowling alley-fun centers in similar markets in Nebraska points to strong evidence that CEC King’s Lanes is moving in the right direction with its decisions, Olson said.
“I always ask the owners (of other venues) what was the one thing they wish they’d have done differently. What is your one regret?” Olson said. “They all said they wish they’d have done it sooner. That gives you a lot of reassurance.”
Construction on the fun center’s second phase will begin in early 2022 with hopes that it will be ready to open in midsummer.
Olson said he does not anticipate the construction process will affect the normal operations of the building, but the reduction in lanes will affect Thursday night league bowling. Olson said they are working on a solution to the issue.
The changes also might have an impact on what tournaments CEC King’s Lanes will be able to attract, but Olson said he doesn’t believe it will be an issue.
“It is a big deal,” Olson said of the decision to reduce the number of lanes at the bowling alley. “(But) the growing trend around the country is that centers — especially ones like ours, where the league bowler base is ... quite a bit smaller than it used to be — are adding family-oriented entertainment venues, which is what we’re going to, as we saw with the arcade. Norfolk needs something like that.”