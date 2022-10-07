When Norfolk Public Library director Jessica Chamberlain talks about the incoming story walk project, it’s easy to see why she’s so excited.
Chamberlain said the story walk trail, which will be at Warren Cook Park, just north of the library, promises families the chance to enjoy the fresh air and foster reading.
“That’s what I really like about it,” she said. “It takes reading outside for those kids who are a little bit more active who maybe have a little hard time sitting still. It lets them be engaged with it. It takes the book outside.”
A story walk allows families to take a stroll and look at panels that contain a page from a popular children’s book. This project is between the City of Norfolk and the library.
“It’s just a fun way to encourage getting out and about and walking around, incorporating literacy in your everyday life with your kids,” Chamberlain said.
Assistant city engineer Anna Allen said the project is in the finalizing design phase, intending to be completed by the end of next week.
The cost for the project hasn’t been determined yet, she added. Depending on the price, the city will either hire a contractor for the project or bid it out, Allen said.
The story walk’s goal is to encourage engagement and build a foundation for early reading, Chamberlain said. The panels also will include a question, which relates to the story, that families then can discuss.
The panels will be swapped out every so often so families can visit the park and read a new story.
“That way it’s new when families come. It’s not the same every time,” Chamberlain said.
Allen said the walk would encompass 800 feet, adding that the trail would have a peanut shape.
Other amenities will be included in the story walk. The park will house a playground and trees, said Nathan Powell, City of Norfolk parks and recreation director. A performing acts section also will be added, but the final details are being ironed out, he added.
Powell said the story walk trail would be an amazing addition for Warren Cook Park as that stretch of land near the library has been relatively unused.
“It’s going to be good for youths and adults who want to come and have a place to walk and read different things along the pathway,” Powell said. “... We’ll have places for people to sit and relax and enjoy the park. I think it’s great for all walks of life.”
He added that the playground would be a good inclusion to the park’s nearby basketball and tennis courts.
The story walk trail also will be another fun activity at the library, Allen said.
“The library is a really fun place,” she said. “There are a lot of activities at the library. So, you'll be able to take some of those activities and learning (opportunities) to this area here. It’ll be good for all ages to go out there and walk around.”
The concept of a story walk isn’t new. Several communities and libraries are home to story walks, Chamberlain said, adding that downtown Norfolk has had temporary ones in the past.
Still, she said the experience would be fun for families.
“I think it will be new to a lot of people in the community,” Chamberlain said. “We only know because other libraries have done it. … I think a lot of people will like it. At its heart, it’s really simple. It’s taking a walk with your family and reading a story while you do that.”