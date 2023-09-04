EWING — Mike Tabbert of rural Ewing believes that every person has an interesting story to tell whether they believe it or not, so he started a podcast in January 2021 called “Rural is Cool” to showcase those unique stories.
Tabbert grew up in Orchard, but he moved away after graduating from high school. He said, “I left because that’s what you do when you’re 18.” He first moved to Omaha, but within a few years, his job took him to Virginia and then to North Carolina.
He met his spouse, Brian Ferris, while working in North Carolina. Ferris had transferred there from his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Later, Ferris’ career took him back to Texas, so Tabbert followed him there, and they lived in Houston for 12 years.
During all that time, the couple would often travel to Orchard to visit Tabbert’s parents, Bill and Luanne Tabbert. Bill Tabbert taught industrial arts and English for more than 40 years and is beginning his 50th year as a high school coach. Mike Tabbert and his mother have a tight bond and would talk on the phone daily when he lived elsewhere. After a trip home in 2018, Tabbert and Ferris decided they’d like to buy a place near Tabbert’s parents for their frequent visits.
Fate intervened, and an old farmhouse on 2 1/2 acres became available. They bought it and decided to make it their permanent home instead because Ferris is a program manager for IBM Cloud and can work anywhere that he has an internet connection. Also, Ferris’ parents are deceased, and he enjoyed being near Tabbert’s parents.
The house was more than 100 years old and in need of a lot of work, but they’ve managed to redo most of it in the ensuing years. They used an old photograph of the exterior of the house to help them re-create the way it used to look, and they refurbished the interior wooden floors. They added many updated interior features as well as new electric and plumbing fixtures while maintaining the look and feel of an old farmhouse.
One of the main selling features for the acreage was a large elm tree. Unfortunately, it died a couple of years later, but they’ve since planted many fruit trees, and they have plans in place to grow grapes.
Their friends in Houston couldn’t believe they were moving to rural Nebraska and wondered what the couple would do for fun. Tabbert assured his city friends that rural living is cool and to prove it, he started sharing daily photos with a hashtag of #ruraliscool on his Instagram page (mike_tabbert).
Photography has long been his passion. It started in high school when he fell in love with the process of taking a photograph on film and then developing it in a darkroom. Since then, photography has been a part of his daily life. “I’ve never not taken photos.” The walls of his farmhouse are filled with his photographs, and he continues to take inspiration from the scenery he sees each day.
Tabbert sees a lot of scenery during the school year when he works as a full-time bus driver for the Summerland school district, which serves the communities of Ewing, Orchard and Clearwater. His daily route is a 44-mile trip each morning and afternoon, and this will be his fourth year as a bus driver. In addition, he works as a substitute teacher or para whenever the school needs him, and he loves subbing so much that he’s now working on earning his elementary education degree.
His favorite part of being a bus driver is watching the kids grow up, and he also enjoys some of the crazy things he encounters. Every fall, he battles baby calves on a driveway that is half a mile long, and there is a donkey that enjoys standing in front of his bus and refusing to move. He also must be careful not to back the bus up over chickens at another farmhouse. Because most of the students on his bus are farm kids, they use the bus ride as either study time or nap time, he said.
Because of his love of working with children, Tabbert is also in charge of and a mentor for the TeamMates mentoring program at Summerland. He said the program has 33 matches and six students waiting for mentors, and he encourages adults across Nebraska who might be interested in mentoring a student to check out www.teammates.org to see if there is a chapter in their area.
After moving back to rural Nebraska, Tabbert met a lot of interesting people. He wanted to share their stories with others, so he started the podcast and named it “Rural is Cool” in homage to the hashtag he uses on his photos. So far, he’s shared about 40 stories. Tabbert does the interviews, and Ferris edits the audio for him before they are shared on his website (ruraliscoolpod.com) and other places where people listen to podcasts. He’s also working with Dirt Road Radio (dirtroadradio.com) in the hopes that it will ultimately provide production support for the podcast because the people behind Dirt Road Radio are “people with a passion for rural,” Tabbert said.
Tabbert is a man of many passions himself. He has a passion for his rural roots, for photography, for helping young people, for preserving and improving an old farmhouse, for sharing the interesting stories of everyday people and for many other things. He lives each day by his motto that “Rural is Cool.”