What would happen if you and your family walked into a room full of board games? Would you go for the classic game of Monopoly or maybe grab Scrabble, Jenga or the Game of Life?
If it were up to a few people like me, without a doubt, I’d break out the game Clue.
According to History.com, the game of Clue was invented during World War II and was later patented in 1947.
I knew the game was old, but I didn't realize it was this old, so I’m sure most people are familiar with the name of the game.
To play this murder mystery game, you need four to eight players and typically anyone can play, if you have a tentative attention span, since the game could take up to an hour to play.
The goal of the game is to find out the character, weapon and room of where the murder happened. One card of a character, weapon and room is removed from the deck of cards and placed into an envelope.
The game’s participants start off with a character and, with each roll of the dice, they move to each room where they will make a guess of the character, weapon and room that they are currently in.
If you’ve suggested a certain character, the player to your left must disprove your theory by producing a card from his or her hand that matches the murderer, weapon or location that you suspect. If the player does have one or more of these cards to disprove your theory, the player can only show you and no other player this card. If the player has more than one of the cards named, he or she is allowed to show you only one. Other players might try to peek, so be careful when showing or looking at the card.
If that player doesn’t have a card to show you, the player to the left must then try disproving the suggestion by secretly showing a card that matches your theory. This will go until someone will reveal a card.
If a player does reveal a card, use your notebook or notepad o keep track of the possibilities. Your detective's notebook contains your own information, so players shouldn't see each other’s notebooks. You may take your notes however way you'd like.
It’s another way of saying, “process of elimination.”
When you play, you end up with your own way to win, although there are numerous strategies. Some strategies may include focusing on specific rooms, using secret passages, figuring out opponents' cards by paying attention to their suggestions, taking quality notes and avoid sharing new information.
The more information you give away, the higher of a chance that it could hurt you in the end.
If you are ready to make a final accusation when you've eliminated all the possibilities or are feeling a little ambitious, you will announce that you are making a guess and state your final guess of the character, weapon and the location.
After everyone has heard your guess, you may then reach into the envelope. If you are right, you will take the cards out of the envelope and reveal to your opponents that you have won the game. But if you are wrong, you lose the game and are eliminated from playing. You then put the cards back into the envelope and reveal your own cards, since your game is over. If every player makes a guess and all guess wrong, the last player standing is the winner of the game.
So, make sure you have an educated guess and in a fast time, so you get the chance to win.
It might sound like an easy quest, once you figure it out, but always remember to take good notes, listen and read opponents facial expressions like you are playing a game of poker.