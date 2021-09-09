“Hurry up,” said Valley Nethaway to his barber on Thursday, Dec. 5, 1907. “I want to catch that train to Madison.”
This is the only indication Valley gave anyone in Norfolk about what he intended to do next. By the end of the day, Valley would be dead, his wife, Mary, would be fatally wounded and their daughter would soon be orphaned.
The events of that day seem to have impacted, or traumatized, Norfolk more than any crime before. It was remembered years later. It is worth recalling today because of this impact, despite its egregiousness.
VALLEY NETHAWAY and Mary Daily got married around 1891, despite objections from Mary’s parents. Mary was 16 at the time, Valley was about 10 years older.
The couple had two daughters together. One died when she was around 7 years old. The other, Sophia, was 13 at the time of her parents’ deaths in 1907.
Valley and Mary hadn’t lived together for some time and were in the middle of a divorce. At first, the divorce seemed as though it’d be amicable. Then, the issue of alimony came up.
Valley was enraged by the idea of paying alimony, so much that he made several threats against Mary during the divorce process, both to her and his family.
So when Mary and her friend, Mrs. Fred Harder, boarded a train to Madison on Thursday, Dec. 5, 1907, she was scared.
She looked around for police officers, but there were none around. By chance, she saw former police chief James Hay on the train’s platform. She explained the situation to him.
“He has threatened everything,” Mary said to Hay. “I know he will be here.”
Hay agreed to stay on the platform and keep an eye out for Valley. After the train pulled away, Hay would’ve thought the danger had passed.
“When the train drew away Hay heaved a sigh of relief ... that the woman’s fears were not to be realized,” the Daily News reported.
But minutes later, Hay would be proved wrong and Mary right.
AFTER HIS SHAVE, Valley headed toward the train. He had time to stop, though, and chat with another man, who never would’ve guessed what was about to happen.
Valley entered Mary’s passenger car shortly after the train left Norfolk, having evidently snuck past Hay or climbed on later.
Valley, carrying a double-barreled shotgun, told Mary to “prepare yourself to die.”
He warned the other passengers in the crowded car to get out of the way and fired the gun.
“The charge took deadly effect, most of the load striking the wife in the left forehead,” the Daily News reported. “Part of the skull was shot away and the brain exposed.”
Valley jumped off the train after the shooting. His day was not yet over. But before he left, he told the passengers what he planned to do next.
“Goodbye, boys,” he said. “I’m sorry I had to do this, but I will do the same thing for myself.”
NEXT, Valley headed toward the nearby Salter grain company office.
Valley found Clarence Salter in the office and kept a revolver pointed at him.
“Well, I’ve killed my wife,” Valley told Salter. “And the only thing I regret is I did not kill Allen (Mary’s attorney), too.”
Valley used the phone in Salter’s office to call his mother. He told her what had happened and asked her to look after his daughter, Sophia.
Valley’s mother wasn’t able to hear him well, though. At the time, she thought he was just making threats again. It was only later that she’d learn what happened.
After the call, Valley took off his coat, hat and vest and laid them on the desk in the office.
“I’m going to shoot myself right now,” Valley said.
Salter objected to that plan, despite still having a revolver pointed at him.
“Well, I don’t think you ought to muss up my office by blowing your brains all over it,” he said. “I think you ought to go somewhere else.”
Valley obliged him.
“I’m a gentleman and I’ll do whatever you say,” he said.
Instead, Valley went to a grain elevator, entered and shot himself in the head there.
It had only been five minutes since he shot Mary.
MARY LIVED for about 16 hours after being shot. She died at 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 1907.
Sophia was living and going to school at St. Mary’s Academy in West Point at this time. St. Mary’s was a parochial school run by Franciscan nuns. When she returned to Norfolk that Friday, she found the last letter from her father.
“Be brave little girl,” Valley wrote. “Remain in the convent until you graduate. I have left money enough for your to become an accomplished lady.”
Valley went on to tell Sophia how the incident had been her mother’s fault. But his exact words will never be known. Sophia burned the letter after reading it, so no one else would see what Valley had written about her mother.
Valley’s parents wanted the couple buried together, but Mary’s parents, understandably, objected.
In the end Mary and Valley were buried at separate ends of Prospect Hill Cemetery during separate services on Monday, Dec. 9, 1907.
At her father’s funeral, Sophia let out a cry
“Oh papa, why did you have to have to hurt mama?”
Sophia returned to St. Mary’s a week later. The last reference to Sophia in the Daily News is a brief in 1913, saying she planned to enter Luther Hospital in Milwaukee to become a trained nurse.
THE EVENTS of Dec. 5, 1907 had a lasting impact on Norfolk’s psyche.
This was nowhere near the city’s first shooting. However, none of the previous incidents could compare.
“Norfolk has had an unusually dramatic series of murders and shooting tragedies during the past two or three years,” the Daily News wrote at the time. “But no tragedy in the city's history possessed more dramatic elements than the dual death story written by V. B. Nethaway with his shotgun and his revolver in ink of fire and blood.”
The Daily News often referenced the murder and suicide in state and national stories that were similar to it, and almost 50 years later, the Daily News did a story on the grain elevator where Valley killed himself when it was being torn down.