MADISON — Todd Volk looks like somebody that most people wouldn’t want to mess with — a tall, burly individual who once was an offensive lineman for Texas Christian University football.
But underneath the 6-foot-5, Hulk-like build that people might see at the surface is a lighthearted sheriff who has made it a point to take care of the people underneath him and the Madison County residents he was elected to serve.
It’s a formula that Volk has utilized throughout his nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, including his last four years as the sheriff of Madison County. And it’s the same formula he plans to apply during his next four after being reelected in November.
Volk took office in 2018 following the retirement of longtime sheriff Vern Hjorth. Volk never had plans to uproot the foundation Hjorth helped establish, crediting his predecessor for setting a high standard. But Volk knew there were improvements the sheriff’s office would need to make to address the county’s population growth and outdated communication equipment.
The sheriff has since helped facilitate countywide radio upgrades; an updated contract that names the sheriff’s office as the primary law enforcement agency for Meadow Grove and Newman Grove; the addition of patrol vehicles; and the insertion of new personnel in a profession that has seen an ever-increasing difficulty in hiring and retaining people.
And while the sheriff’s office has managed to hire a group of corrections officers described by Volk as “high-quality people,” the department has been short three patrol deputies for months. Two new hires, though, were expected to finish training and start with the department as certified officers in mid-December.
“Through the whole process, it’s important to make sure I'm getting the right men and women in here to do the job because it's a very unglamorous job at times,” Volk said. “... It’s very hard to get young men and women into law enforcement right now. But the few that are, are exceptional people.”
Also during Volk’s first term, the sheriff’s office and Norfolk Police Division helped establish a joint dispatch center that operates in Norfolk. The project had been discussed for decades but didn’t start to come to fruition until Volk and Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller made it a goal of theirs in 2019 to combine dispatch services.
Volk also assisted with logistics in getting all the law enforcement agencies in Madison County onto a statewide radio system.
“That's been a great improvement for our communications and everything to better be able to serve the county,” Volk said.
Moving forward, Volk said that while there always are new issues that surface and responsibilities that shift on a day-to-day basis, his top priority will be to take care of everyone at the sheriff’s department, who, in turn, will take care of the citizens they serve.
“(Hjorth) took care of his employees. Working for him for 20-plus years, I’ve seen it numerous times and experienced it myself when he helped me out with some things,” Volk said. “That's probably one of the greatest things his legacy left here is that, besides doing the job — being a good sheriff — he made sure he did the best for his employees that he could do.
“And that is one of the things I try very hard to make sure I do myself.”
Volk said he’ll continue to work to keep costs down and make the necessary efforts to stay within the department’s budget, all while ensuring that the sheriff’s office has a sufficient number of personnel and patrol vehicles, stays up to date on technological upgrades and continues to have solid working relationships with other law enforcement agencies.
The department recently replaced several doors within the jail, and, at some point, could remodel its booking area, as well as the space where the dispatch center used to be. A possible remodel, though, will be placed on the back burner until it makes more financial sense, Volk said.
Another potential project that has been discussed by county officials in the past is whether there would ever be a need to expand the jail. Volk said he is “really hoping” the jail doesn’t have to be expanded, at least not in the near future.
The sheriff noted that there have been discussions within the Nebraska Legislature about a bill that would require county jails to house all inmates convicted of Class 4 felonies, which, if passed, would include a healthy percentage of Madison County inmates.
“If people quit committing crimes, we wouldn’t have that issue,” he said. “... The ever-existing presence of illegal drugs and the fight against stupidity is always present.”
Volk said he had certain expectations when he came into office because he had already worked in the department for several years. And while there are undoubtedly hard days that one can’t prepare for, he said, being the sheriff has been gratifying.
“I enjoy being the sheriff of Madison County. I enjoy being able to go out and talk to people,” Volk said. “And my wife initially was like, ‘Is there anywhere in this county we can go where nobody knows who you are?’
“But, it's been a great honor, and it’s been a great pleasure to serve these past four years as the sheriff, just as it was being a deputy for many years. I look forward to the next four and maybe more.”