ELGIN — Need a new outfit before vacation? K&S Collective has you covered. Jewelry? No problem. And how about a tan? Yup, they’ll do that, too.
K&S, located at 10 N. Second St. in Elgin, is a combination boutique and spray tanning salon that prints custom T-shirts, too, in case owner Shay Dirks wasn’t busy enough.
Dirks founded K&S in March 2022 with friend Kara Funk after a different clothing shop in the same location closed.
Dirks had worked at the previous store before its closing.
“Oh my gosh, I loved it,” Dirks said of working at the shop, “and I wanted to keep doing it. And she (Funk) had a spray tan booth that she had been doing, and so we kind of linked and opened (K&S) together.”
“It was kind of crazy how it all came together,” Dirks added. “Within like a month, it went from ‘not going to do anything’ to now we’re going to open this store.”
Although Funk has stepped away to focus on her family — “Her plate’s pretty full,” Dirks acknowledged — the boutique is seeing plenty of demand.
“We have been doing really well, a ton of support from Elgin and Neligh and Petersburg, our surrounding areas just welcomed us with open arms and have been extremely supportive,” Dirks said.
Dirks saw a need for more local retail in the area, stating that “here in Elgin, there is the Bargain Box. … Other than that, there’s not really anything else in Elgin shopping-wise besides the grocery store,” but she initially wasn’t sure if there was going to be a market for the spray-tanning service.
“Once we got the spray tan up and going, we were unsure how popular or successful that was going to be, or what the demand for it was,” Dirks said.
But the offering seems to have found its place in the community: “It’s actually been overwhelming,” Dirks said of the interest in tanning. Between prom, homecoming, vacations and weddings, Dirks said the boutique and tanning service have garnered about equal attention.
The retail side of the boutique stands out. The modern look of its storefront is immediately distinct from the surrounding buildings on Elgin’s main street, a choice Dirks said was intentional.
“It’s actually a little different than quite a few of the boutiques around us,” Dirks said, referring to surrounding communities’ shops. “Kind of our goal was a little bit more western-geared, and then just (offer) things that not everybody else has.”
The inside of the store is also intentionally designed, thanks to a remodel by Dirks and Funk.
“Me and Kara actually renovated and remodeled this whole thing. Prior to it being the boutique that was here, it was an appliance store,” Dirks said. “We had the floors refinished, we had it painted, (put in) the slat board ... built dressing rooms and the spray tan booth.” Dirks added that many community members were surprised by how different the building looked.
Throughout the decorating and remodeling, the community of Elgin remained in mind, according to Dirks, who said, “A lot of our displays and furniture are thrifted locally, so that was pretty cool, too. We didn’t order commercial-looking displays, or things like that. We wanted things that made it feel homey, so most of the stuff came from around the area that we had purchased.”
K&S also prides itself on being open to a variety of community members. “We carry a wide range of sizes, and so the ability to cater to everyone has been extremely satisfying,” Dirks said. “You get women, they come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, boutiques don’t ever carry my size,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, I bet we do!’ And then they find something that they love and they take it home, and that’s awesome.”
As the boutique approaches the end of its first year of operation, Dirks is keeping busy with setting up and managing the store’s social media presence, in addition to creating a website that will open the business to online shoppers. She also intends to run a collaboration with Stay Gold permanent jewelry, and to participate in a local boutique hop, all taking place around the shop’s one-year anniversary.
And as for what makes K&S Collective so special — the spray tanning? The custom T-shirt printing? The jewelry collabs? Nope — Dirks said it all has to do with the community.
“I think that we both live here in town and opened it, and it was very community-rooted” are the factors that make the shop special, Dirks said. “I only live, like, three blocks away.”