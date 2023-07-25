Trees snapped like toothpicks. Roofs were scalped off of houses and buildings. Four grain bins were crumpled like soda cans, adding to the destruction and unpleasant aerial images that were shuffled through local media.
Scenes like this would be enough to drive the masses away, but for Norfolk storm chasers Nate Grundman and Dillion Lear, it drew them closer.
“I somehow convinced my mom to take me there and look at the damage because I was so intrigued by it. She got upset when I pulled my camcorder out,” Grundman said, referring to the destruction caused by tornadoes that devastated Pilger almost 10 years ago.
“It was mind-blowing. It didn’t seem real,” Lear said.
Under the moniker of Storm Chasers Inc. on social media, the duo have taken tornado-prone supercells and turned them into a weekend pastime with their storm-chasing Chevrolet Impala. And yet, behind its unassuming taupe exterior and four doors hauls the means and motivations to hunt such magnificent manifestations of nature’s immense power.
“When we see a tornado, we’re jumping up and down, yet hoping it doesn’t injure or take out anything,” Lear said.
They added how their chasing endeavors had snowballed this year, steering them beyond the confines of Nebraska and into other tornado hot spots like Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa.
“It’s a whole new ballgame. The atmosphere’s just different (in Texas),” Lear said when accounting one of their latest severe weather outings.
In a sudden spate of spontaneity, the two weather enthusiasts drove toward Norman, Oklahoma, at the tail end of a work day on June 16. They later met meteorologist Reed Timmer — who was described as an “idol” who carried a “major following” — at a gas station and headed west toward Canadian, Texas, after following Timmer’s advice on what areas looked favorable for producing twisters.
“That’s a reason why we do what we do — we’ve watched storm chasers when we were 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 (years old),” Lear said of Timmer’s influence on their friendship, which sprouted at Washington Elementary in Norfolk.
“That was just cool to us,” Grundman added.
Timmer also contributed to an approximate 330% increase in followers to their Facebook page after republishing one of the duo’s social media posts onto his page, which has close to 2 million followers.
The storm-chasing pair struck gold after reentering Oklahoma and found a supercell clouding over Beaver. The storm tracked northwest, which, according to Grundman, placed the two in an ideal position if a tornado were to form.
And after about 20 minutes of stalking, a tornado warning was sent out.
“It was rapidly rotating and, as the storm looked like it was going to pass us, it changed direction and began to track southeast, (which was) directly at us. At that point we agreed it was no longer safe for us to stay in the position we were in and we had to move,” Grundman said.
After driving 1,200 miles in less than 36 hours, their intense chase ended soon after at 8:30 p.m. on June 17.
Aside from trotting the country in pursuit of severe weather drama, Lear argued how the tornado warning system is too premature and “has a lot of work to do.”
“I feel like people need to be more weather aware. A lot of time (the National Weather Service is) jumping the gun on tornado warnings when it’s just 70 mile-per-hour straight winds ... I feel like it falsifies a lot of things,” he said.
Grundman expressed an interest in attaching meteorological probes to their sedan to collect wind, pressure and other weather data.
“Eventually, the plan is to move out to Oklahoma,” Lear added. “We’ve been able to go out and put our knowledge to use, and it’s paying off.”