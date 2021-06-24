NELIGH — Neligh is known around the area for having one of the few remaining drive-in theaters still operating.
It also has the only indoor movie theater in Antelope County. Unfortunately, that theater, the New Moon Theater, fell into disrepair years ago and closed its doors in 2014, seemingly forever.
A few years ago, a small group of Antelope County residents decided to find a way to save the movie theater before it was too late.
Led by current board president Melanie Miller, the group created a nonprofit organization whose mission was to save the New Moon Theater. The group managed to raise enough money to purchase the theater in 2018, and since then, its focus has been on preserving and restoring it.
The first and most pressing problem was the roof, which was leaking onto the theater floor and in danger of collapsing. This project cost almost $140,000, of which the committee still owes $40,000.
Next, the group had to completely redo the façade. During that process, both the roof tower containing the name New Moon, as well as the marquee sign, were removed, but plans are to replace those later.
Eventually, the group wants to show movies in the theater again, but to do that it needs to purchase a digital projector, which will cost upward of $60,000, said Stephanie Lundgren, the board’s secretary.
To earn enough funds to complete all the projects, the board has a few fundraising events on the horizon; however, it mainly needs people to donate to the cause.
There are a couple ways to donate. The easiest is from its website: newmooncommunitytheater.org. There is a place to donate on the website, and since it is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible.
Additionally, it has a GoFundMe account set up through its Facebook page: Save the New Moon Theater.
On Sunday, July 4, the group will conduct tours of the theater, which is located on Main Street in Neligh. The tours will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will include free popcorn. This will be in conjunction with Neligh’s Old Mill Days, and there will be a parade going down Main Street at the same time.
On Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 5-7, during the Antelope County Fair, the group will have a booth where it will conduct video interviews with people who want to share their memories of watching movies at the theater. Those interviews will be compiled to make a promotional fundraising video, so they encourage anyone with special memories of the New Moon Theater to stop by the booth during the fair.
On Friday, Aug. 20, at the American Legion in Neligh, there will be a fundraiser put on by Fun Pianos, a traveling dueling pianos show, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the group plans to create T-shirts to sell to help raise funds to save the theater.
Once the theater opens again, not only will it show movies, but plans are to hold many types of community events. It would include plays, children’s theater, musical events, stand-up comedy and other things.
The overall goal for the theater is to make it a true community facility, run by community volunteers and enjoyed by the community for years to come. committee members said.
Miller explained why she wants to save the theater.
“As someone who values stories and how they unite us, whether the stories come from comedy or film or the arts, it’s vital in this day and age to have a place where we can gather to share those stories and our common humanity,” Miller said.