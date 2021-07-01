Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers keep burning through 25th year

In a world of bright screens and flashing lights, the crack of artillery bursting open in a myriad rain of burning colors is right at home in an ongoing battle for American attention spans. As the nation jumps to shoot fireworks while they’re available, the race to outgun the neighbors can make many lose sight of the reason for the season.
But as the sun sets and fireworks start to illuminate the sky in late June, a group of local and area musicians committed to remembering the history and patriotism associated with Independence Day sit down for three hours on Monday evenings inside First Baptist Church to prepare a show that honors the power of music, America and faith.
Formed in 1996, Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers have kept burning for 25 years — through 13 elections, five presidents and a pandemic that canceled the show for the first time in its history last summer.
“We are a celebration of what is good and right with America,” said bandleader Carla Post. “We’re a patriotic and entertainment variety group. The thrust of our show is celebrating America. Our concerts have always been free and open to the public.”
When the breakneck pace of the world slowed during the pandemic, many Americans found more time to reflect on the past, while others found time to appreciate aspects of life for which they hadn’t quite had time. Now as the world accelerates, those moments of reflection and appreciation may fall by the wayside.
Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers’ decision to cut the number of shows the group will perform from two to one is a symptom of a world that’s eager to move faster than ever. This will be the first time since 1998 that the group is performing only one show. The decision was made in light of how packed the Fourth of July weekend is this year, with events pulling audiences and band members alike in every direction.
While the group still enjoys decent attendance, numbers have fallen in recent years.
“Our audience has kind of dwindled,” said Shirley Klafter, a violinist for the group. “I think because we’ve always drawn most from the World War II generation for audiences. There aren’t that many. There’s some other people that come, but it’s less than it used to be.”
Band members and performing talents have come and gone over the years as well. This year the band welcomes 16-year-old violinist Emilee Metcalf, a student of Klafter’s who previously performed gymnastic tumbling for the show. Klafter’s children also once contributed their talents to the show. Her son and his friends once paraded the aisles of First Presbyterian Church on unicycles during the performance, but they have since grown up and started families of their own. Klafter’s son welcomed a new addition to the family this week.
“Their children basically grew up with the show and contributed a tremendous amount of creativity and fun,” said Post, who plays organ and piano for the group. “That’s part of the reason we got big. Those families had kids and those kids had friends.”
In the past, performers have contributed a range of talents to the show. Speeches and skits once informed the audience about American history with programs featuring President Ronald Reagan’s speech at the Berlin Wall and skits about American colonists and how the 48-star flag became the 50-star flag among others.
This year, a longtime staple of the show — Frank Tucker, a veteran who played alto saxophone in the band — had to bow out as he found himself having trouble playing the saxophone. Tucker played saxophone in Japan during his time in the Air Force. He will join the show now by providing spoken interludes between songs, continuing his longtime involvement with the band.
“This group is small but mighty,” said Tucker, who joined the band when he saw a call for musicians in the paper. “My favorite moment of all of this is when we do John Phillip Sousa’s ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ and then when we do the military part of this program where we honor the five sections of the military.”
Several members of the band cited Sousa’s music among their favorites to play with the group, and before Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers moved from First Presbyterian Church, the former pastor, William Nottage-Tacey, once donned the role of Sousa for one of the group’s earliest skits.
“There’s a couple of marches we did a couple of years ago as part of a ‘Sousa Palooza’ where half of the program was John Philip Sousa marches,” said Nick Gubbels, a trumpet player and vocalist in the band. “There’s about five or six at least John Philip Sousa marches that I like to play. Probably my favorite Sousa march is the ‘Liberty Bell March’ because I played that one in high school and then played through Northeast and then probably two or three times here with this group.”
Gubbels started playing trumpet in fifth grade. Several members of the band said they started playing music when they were young and kept practicing throughout their life.
For Virginia Maaf, who joined the very first a show in 1996 as a flutist after her oldest son joined the Air Force, practicing music took on a new meaning as the years crept on.
“I’m not sure anymore what I did in high school and college, except that I was in band and orchestra in both of those spheres of education,” Maaf said. “But I was probably 30 years old when I started practicing again in earnest and almost relearning the instrument. I had to learn to play and play it well.”
Maaf has practiced transposing and arranging for years but said she’s seen music in the past that has been almost out of her reach. For young musicians looking to improve, Maaf offers advice.
“Don’t let your practice be ragged, and don’t slough off when you’re warming up,” Maaf said. “One of the things I think is important for all musicians is to learn their scales — major and minor. Invest in a high-quality book, or two or three that go through different things that your instrument should be able to do, and learn to play in every key.”
For multi-instrumentalist Dave Sieler — Klafter’s brother who has played with the group for 23 years — practicing has become a challenge; as he’s continued with the band, the world has only become more hectic around them.
“Some years go smoother than others,” Sieler said. “I can stay practiced up a little bit, but the last few years, working second shift, it makes it hard to make rehearsals. I really can’t make a lot of other things to keep in shape on the trombone. I play violin and viola on a regular basis in church so I can keep up, but it’s good to have a reason to dig out the instrument and play it — intentionally play it.”
Playing with Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers helps musicians like Sieler and others in the band have something to play for, that being each other.
“Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers for those of us who have been doing this for years has become a family,” Sieler said. “We get together and share not just the music, but we renew our relationships with each other.”
That family has one person at its core: Post, who started the group that summer 25 years ago. An organist and pianist, Post began the group with a young musician who was still in high school at the time. But although that musician has since left the group, the musicians still with Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers are still burning brightly.
The changes that come with a world that rewards always racing to the next thing make turnover almost a given, but appreciating the time spent while together provides a bit of solace from the inevitability of saying farewell.
“We do have family members that come and go, and we have some that have been part of it for a long time,” Sieler said in the hallway while on a break from practicing. “And, you know in that way, it has touched our lives in being able to get together and share with each other our gifts, our music.”
Back in the nave, Sieler offhandedly offered a remark that only accidentally described the group’s transience with the same brand of quizzicality that defined his often-joking personality.
“Sometimes you’ll find that the band director puts different versions of the music in all the same folders,” Sieler said. “It’s all the same music, but it’s arranged a little differently.”