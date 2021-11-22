Over the past few months, work has been done to Norfolk Avenue and Madison Avenue, presenting drivers a different way to navigate around downtown Norfolk.
In August, the Norfolk City Council voted to deactivate the stoplights at the intersections of Norfolk Avenue and Second Street and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street for one year. Stop signs have been put in place, while the lights have been covered.
It's a decision that is being monitored and will be reevaluated in 2022.
“The study is going well — we are gathering information and I can see us possibly wrapping up the study in the spring,” said Steve Rames, city engineer. “The downtown study is looking really good. ... There are some people that are driving through the four-way stops, which is normal. Ultimately, we would put the red flashing lights around the stop signs, which can be very effective.”
The four-way stops have been put in place to slow down traffic down on Norfolk Avenue. The stop signs in place of the lights not only make it safer for pedestrians, but also helps traffic get through the area smoother and quicker.
“We are actually getting more vehicles through the downtown area without the signals,” Rames said. “We want to reduce the delay, but with the stop signs, you stop, look both ways and keep the traffic moving.”
Business owners around the downtown area have had mixed opinions about the changes that have been made at the intersections.
McKayla Schroeder, the owner of Handties Floral, said she had seen a safe environment ever since the stop signs were been in place.
“Keeping the stop signs is a good option, but I didn’t think there was a problem with the lights,” she said.
Andrew McCarthy — the owner, operator and CEO of District Tap and Table, which is on Norfolk Avenue between Second and Third streets — said there are always going to be pros and cons, but pedestrians can move safely around downtown, and he has seen traffic move more efficiently through the two intersections.
“Slowing down of any of kind of traffic is a good thing, especially with the increase of children and families who are downtown,” he said. “It takes time to get used to it, but people now do not have to sit there and wait at a red light going north and south, for more than a couple minutes.”
Parking downtown could have been an issue with the construction of new pavement and new lines drawn, but McCarthy said he is happy to see the progress that has been made with the work that has been finished.
“We haven’t seen too much of an issue so far with the parking or cars getting backed up, but if you are going to go back to a stop light, then the timing of the lights needs to be changed,” McCarthy said. “There’s a lot of construction going on downtown, but when I hear the sounds, then I know we are getting something done. The city is doing something right because there are businesses moving downtown. The traffic at intersections and parking will work itself out.”
Kaylonni Hickok, the manager of Smitten and Steel Clothing Co., located on the corner of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, also noticed that the flow of traffic has been smoother.
“When the lights were there, people going north and south would sit and wait for a long time, but now I haven't seen any problems,” she said. “It’s safe as well.”
There has been more work done to the downtown area, including a mill and overlay project from September and into October, which was a monthlong project that included milling off 1 to 2 inches of the existing pavement and the installation of new pavement.
The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of the existing roadway.
“There will be other maintenance that we will do over time, but the mill and overlay will have a 20-year life on it,” Rames said.
THE OTHER major project that recently concluded was the realignment of parking lines on Madison Avenue, from parallel to diagonal, from First Street to Fourth Street. It also was put in place to slow down traffic.
“We continue to monitor traffic flow and delays at those intersections,” Rames said. “People will adjust their driving habits, but we will continue to watch that.”
Stan Kiepke, the owner of Smokin Stan’s BBQ, said the new lines not only provide more parking, but he has seen an increase in business.
“I can get more cars in front of my building and down the street, but my hope was by doing this project, it would narrow the street enough for people to slow down,” Kiepke said. “Before, cars were flying down Madison. I do love the diagonal parking.”
The City of Norfolk continues to make changes not only in the downtown area, but also street improvements have been made around the entire town over the past several years.
Those projects continue to be monitored, with traffic control systems updated along the way.
“There will be more work done coming up,” Rames said.