“Six, seven, eight,” said Collin Heller as the sound filled out the speaker rig in Riverpoint Square. “Hey, Amy.”
The sound check ended with the slight distinct ring of feedback before leveling out and opening the singer’s voice up to the audience.
Heller and his friend, Matthew Teeslink, front the local band that opened for the Camp Rock music concert Thursday night. Their band, the Begats, set out to bring love and peace to the audience through a number of chilled-out covers and laid-back original music featuring ice-slick keys, approachable summer acoustic guitar and lovely ukulele that tied all the knots it needed to in the rhythms.
The band moved down the street to play a bar gig after the performance in the park, but the show was only getting started.
Chad Barnhill, owner of Midwest Music and the camp’s main organizer, greeted the audience and introduced the show.
“These kids are working incredibly hard, but it takes all the support they can get,” Barnhill said. “From mom and dad, brother and sister, grandma and grandpa, give these kids support.”
For the parents of the lead singer of the opening band, the Lochness Mobsters, support came easy.
“Fair warning,” said 14-year-old William Harrington between songs in the Mobsters’ four-piece set that tackled classics like “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Higher Ground” and the band’s favorite, “Hold the Line.” “My parents are in the front. If you hear loud screaming — yeah, that’s them.”
The night was ruled by crashing, splashing cymbals, the smells of pizza, chicken and beer, and a certain teenage uncertainty fomented into gutsy bravado.
Besides Harrington, a number of young musicians and first-time vocalists made their mark on the stage. Five bands from the camp performed in total: the Mobsters, Bulhairre, Purple Thunder, Dragon Wagon and Raw Toast.
The bands each were assigned two songs at the beginning of the camp, when organizers paired them based on age and viability. They were then allowed to choose two additional songs to add their lineup from a draft of a few other classics.
“I thought this was going to be us writing two songs,” said Trinn Kneifl, the acoustic guitar player and backing vocalist for Bulhairre. “I actually heard about this through my mom — she does everything for me. The band and I — we absolutely hated playing ‘Let It Be,’ with all the chord changes and everything. I didn’t know an F chord and all these others before I got here, but I think we sounded good.”
Kneifl, who was popular with what seemed to be just about everyone in the venue as they continuously approached him to wish him well on the way out, said he’s been playing acoustic guitar for about two years. A big fan of the Decemberists, Oasis and Crosby, Stills and Nash, the 18-year-old said he’s now planning to pack up for Kansas City after recently graduating high school.
But while Kneifl is moving four hours away to start his future, Dragon Wagon’s frontwoman, on the other hand, said she’s driving two hours just to be in the camp again.
“I’ve been doing this since I could,” said MacKinzey Jurey, the lead vocalist for Dragon Wagon, which performed “Won’t Back Down,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Long Train Running” and “Summer of ’69.”
Now 17, she has participated in the camp since she was 12 years old.
Jurey said the Barnhills drew her into the camp when she was young.
“Shoutout to Erin Barnhill,” Jurey said. “She’s awesome — love her. We met at a friend’s cookout and then Chad and Amy were like ‘Come to rock band camp!’ ”
Erin Barnhill performed in two bands, working with both Dragon Wagon on keys and the night’s closing act Downtown Revival where she brought a load of tasteful drums to a group full to the brim of summer teenage swagger from lead guitar Korbin Maertins’ tasty licks on his lustrous blue Telecaster to Kalen Krohn’s infectious grin and Paul McCartney-inspired Höfner bass.
Downtown Revival featured Barnhill, Maertins and Krohn in addition to dual vocalists Ryan Yost — who despite not getting a chance to show it off during the set also plays a mean saxophone according to comments from instructors — and Grace Reedy, who provided a haunting harmonization that recharacterized the classic Abbey Road album opener “Come Together” as a textured indie tune with new surprises at every turn.
The band’s full lineup has been together for only two months, but the three young men in the band have worked together musically for about a year.
“I mean technically its been about a year,” said Maertins, who works at Midwest Music and assisted with instructing the campers throughout the week.
“Well, for us three, yeah,” Yost said.
“We’ve been out at Eldorado, we’ve been outside downtown and in backyards, block parties,” Maertins said.
The group’s last backyard set was just on Tuesday, and the band hopes to continue gigging throughout the summer.
The band members cited a range of influences from jazz to indie rock. Krohn described himself as “a closeted musician” and said he likes bands like the Strokes, the Shins and the Beatles. The band members also cited Backseat Lovers, Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac in their choice of covers.
“Working with Chad and everybody even just starting playing has been easy to just get in, get what you need and get out,” Maertins said. “My band only does four songs; they didn’t just do four songs. They were in there while I would be helping another band and they’re in there playing ‘Seven Nation Army’ absolutely screaming, just having all kinds of fun and getting three people that have never sang in their lives all singing — it’s great.”
“Rock Band Camp is common throughout the country,” Chad Barnhill said. “As musicians, we like to see the kids start from scratch on day one and then put together a concert in a very professional way.”
The Rock Band Camp concert concludes the weeklong camp, but it is only kicking off the Downtown Concert Series, which will see two other shows this year. In addition to the Downtown Concert Series, Norfolk Rotary Club’s Music in the Park concert series will return next Thursday, June 24, with eNVy in Skyview Park at 6 p.m.