Dover speaks about new legislative session

As the 108th Legislature got underway last week, Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk saw the beginning of his first full legislative session in Nebraska’s Unicameral. Dover was appointed to the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood last July.
The Norfolk real estate broker and developer was chosen by former Gov. Pete Ricketts for the open seat out of a field of 12 applicants. Late last week, Dover spoke with the Daily News about getting to work in the new legislative session and some of the initiatives he’ll be pursuing as the representative for Nebraska’s 19th District.
“I am very excited, and my family is very supportive. I have never been good at sitting around,” Dover said. “I have always enjoyed working with people, being productive and taking on challenges. I followed in my dad’s footsteps as he was involved in politics and legislation.”
In addition to being in business, Dover has spent 35 years involved in Nebraska real estate legislation and served on the state’s real estate commission from 2007 through 2013.
For the upcoming session, Dover’s approach to his new role is simple.
“First, I am going to listen and learn.”
Dover said in preparation for this session, he has been in frequent communication with fellow Norfolkans Flood and Jim Scheer, both former speakers of the Legislature and also 19th District representatives.
Dover has said foremost on his agenda for office is lowering taxes.
“We pay too much in taxes,” Dover said. “This needs to be left in the pocket of the people that earned the money, not the government. They should decide how it should be spent to make their families and our communities strong.”
Dover has said that he believes his many years of experience in business will make him a good steward of the tax dollars of his constituents.
“Having run a business, been responsible for making payroll, investing for the future, while preparing for down cycles, gives me a deeper respect for money and where it comes from. I believe I understand the importance of preparation, planning, implementation and then measuring results,” he said.
Dover said that as a member of the Appropriations Committee, he will do everything within his power to relieve the tax burden and return those dollars to Nebraskans.
Other issues on Dover’s agenda include fair funding for schools, workforce housing, affordable child care and the acceleration of the Highway 275 four-lane expressway to Omaha.
Dover also said he believes lawmakers and business leaders need to find new ways to keep young Nebraskans at home.
“Some of our best and brightest leave our state seeking employment and we need to keep them here where they grew up close to their families.”
Dover has said that lawmakers need to work harder to figure out how to create greater job opportunities and more preferable housing options for young families in the state.
Looking into the future, Dover has said that while he expects to run for office again in 2024, for now he is focusing on the job at hand.
“At this point, I am taking one day at time. I need to make Nebraska a better place to live for future generations, including my grandkids,” Dover said. “We need to keep Nebraska families together here in Nebraska.”
Dover said that as he approaches the job and the upcoming legislative session, he is reminded of the advice received as a youngster from his Boy Scoutmaster, Paul Bachenberg.
“He helped to instill the Scouting way in my life. Look at the Boy Scout Oath, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law, which states, to help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight,” Dover said. “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. ... These are the first lessons. If you stay focused on these things, your life will be a good one and the world a better place.”