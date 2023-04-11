The 2023 session of the Nebraska Unicameral has been interesting to say the least. Having lost weeks to a series of filibusters by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, senators now are faced with trying to preserve the session and push their most crucial initiatives.
Cavanaugh’s filibuster was part of her opposition to Legislative Bill 574 — also called the Let Them Grow Act, which would prohibit children under the age of 19, who are otherwise healthy, from obtaining gender-altering interventions, such as puberty blockers, crosssex hormones and mastectomies. A cloture vote on the bill ended the filibuster, and the bill was advanced.
In comments to the Daily News, District 19 Sen. Rob Dover said Cavanaugh and her supporters have seemed willing to place some important legislative initiatives, and the needs of Nebraskans, on the back burner.
“This small group of senators has committed themselves to filibustering all bills in the Legislature because they do not want the Let Them Grow Act to be considered,” Dover said. “The filibustering senators have acted within the rules to block all bills, regardless of the merits of the bill in question. They are attempting to hold the Unicameral hostage until they get what they want.”
Recently, a majority of senators voted on a legislative rules change that limits the power of the filibuster, which has allowed other legislative pieces to be considered. However, for many important initiatives, time is running out.
“Because of the political agenda of these senators, many bills that would be beneficial to all Nebraskans are now in jeopardy. This is causing frustration among people of both political affiliations in the nonpartisan Unicameral,” Dover said.
Included in a substantial list of bills that are in jeopardy are:
— LB 436, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist, to change Nebraska drug law making street and designer fentanyl, which is not illegal in Nebraska, illegal in accordance with with federal law.
— LB 145, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar, to expand health insurance coverage to include new forms of diagnostic imaging, lower the age of insured annual breast examinations and empower physicians to set the frequency and type of annual breast examinations for women with a family history of breast cancer who are younger than 40 years old.
— LB 718, introduced by Dover himself, to provide additional funding to the Nebraska Arts Council, which could be allocated for the completion of community development initiatives in Norfolk.
— LB 586, sponsored by Sen. Jana Hughes, to provide additional funding for clinical nursing sites throughout the state where there are the worst nursing shortages. Typically, rural areas have the worst registered nurse per capita rates throughout the state.
— LB 138, also by Sen. Geist, to bring the state into compliance with federal changes for the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles and the Nebraska State Patrol. If the Legislature does not pass this bill, the state could lose out on federal funding. Sen. Tom Brewer offered an amendment to this bill that also would provide Ukrainian immigrants in Nebraska with driver’s licenses.
Sen. Geist recently resigned her seat in the Unicameral to focus on her Lincoln mayoral campaign; however, Sen. Dover and others are working to see that her proposed legislation gets the consideration it deserves, if possible.
“Despite these efforts to filibuster all bills, the senators who want to serve the people of Nebraska have put large tax relief packages together into LB 754 and LB 243. These tax relief bills have been made into packages that will allow them to move quickly through the Legislature,” Dover said.
Last July, Dover was asked to replace Mike Flood as District 19’s senator following a 2022 special election in which voters chose Flood to replace U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI and concealing campaign financial documentation from investigators.
Dover has said that he intends to run for the seat during the 2024 election cycle.