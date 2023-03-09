Five years ago, Sierra Renner went down a rabbit hole to communicate with her new dog.
Now, the Lincoln native who lives in Fairview, Kansas, has a whole family of fur-kids with which she communicates using sign language after recently adopting her third, Roux, a double merle Australian shepherd from the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk.
“The double merle dogs is what causes the disability,” Renner said in a phone interview with the Daily News. “A lot of time, deafness or blindness — some have more problems than that — happens when two merle dogs breed. It’s a breeder error.”
Renner said she adopted her first deaf pup about five years ago when she was pursuing a degree and serving as a resident adviser at Peru State College. Renner said the girls in her dorm recently had experienced the trauma of losing a schoolmate to suicide when she began speaking with a dog breeder who was looking for a home for her Australian shepherd puppies.
“I went home from work that day and was reading up on the fact that you can get a dog as an emotional support animal,” Renner said. “I thought that would be great for the dormitory with everything that we went through.”
Renner said she spoke with her doctor, who wrote a letter for her to get an emotional support animal. She wasn’t looking specifically for a special needs dog, but she “ended up getting Huxley.”
Renner said she grew up around dogs and had a fondness for them, but she didn’t know what kind of challenges she would encounter raising a deaf pup.
“The way I started out — I honestly took it to Google and went down some rabbit holes to figure out how best to support and train him,” Renner said. “I’m not well-versed in ASL (American Sign Language), but I had pre-existing positions and an understanding of sign.”
Before long, she had devised her own hand signals for simple commands like “sit,” “potty” and “no.”
“Those were the core (signs) that we started out with. Getting him to stay while I walked away was another one, and ‘Come here.’ ”
Renner said Huxley picked up everything within about three to six months, but it took about nine months to master the training. She even trained him to come in from the fenced-in backyard when he sees the light flicker at the door.
Renner and her fiancée, Garrett Goering, later adopted Axel, a border collie that is not special needs but trained easily and got along well with his deaf fur-sibling.
In early February, the two decided to once again consider an addition to “their litter” after Renner’s aunt, Kylie Powers of Norfolk, tagged her in a social media post from the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska about a deaf pup for which they were searching for a “furever” home.
“I said, ‘Oh, my gosh. The boys need a baby sister,’ ” she said.
But Renner said she initially resisted the impulse. Instead she mulled over the idea and called her fiancé to discuss the opportunity.
“Garrett answered the phone and said, ‘We don’t need another dog,’ ” she said. But their minds changed as they considered the circumstances in which Roux — then known at the shelter at Glynette — had found herself.
The pup already had been in one home that didn’t work out, and Renner said she knew the statistics for special needs dogs finding a good home weren’t the best.
Renner contacted the shelter, filled out an application and made arrangements to bring Huxley and Axel for a meet-and-greet to make sure the three would make compatible siblings.
“Everything went well. They got along and, to this day, they get along great,” Renner said.
She anticipates training Roux will be a little more challenging and time-intensive than it was to train Huxley. Not only is Roux slightly older than Huxley was when he was adopted, she has gone through the ordeal of being rehomed. She also has more distractions in her two fur-brothers.
Renner said she is up for the challenge because she has a heart for individuals — the human kind, as well as the furry kind — with special needs.
“I think there’s just this innate desire and will to help others. Quite honestly, the disabilities are just differences,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any real differences and shouldn’t be ostracized. I think they should be empowered, and I do take a lot of pride in upholding that with our animals.”
But she probably won’t be adopting another pet anytime soon.
“Garrett said absolutely no more looking at shelter pages,” she said with a laugh. “We’re not adopting any more.”