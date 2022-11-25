A line of 15 people shivered outside the entrance to Menards at 5 a.m. Friday, wrapped in blankets and double-layered coats while waiting for the store’s official Black Friday opening.
Travis Fleming, who arrived at the front of the line at 1 a.m., braved the cold in shorts. Black Friday is a tradition for Fleming, and one he hasn’t missed for the “last 10 years,” he said. The primary reason he was out this year was holiday shopping — “presents for the kids.”
In the line outside of Walmart, Jesus Duarte, for whom Black Friday is also a tradition, said the same: “We buy clothes and presents for the kids.”
Fleming and Duarte are members of a quickly disappearing subset of Americans: In-person Black Friday shoppers.
William Benfield, who arrived at Menards at 4 a.m., said that over the “last three years, it’s been really slow. It wasn’t COVID that impacted it. It’s just been online.”
Caitlin Barney agreed: “Everybody’s been buying online ... you don’t have to be up early, and you get to stay warm.”
Gary R. Munyer, general manager of Norfolk’s J.C. Penney, was optimistic about a slight rebound in the number of shoppers compared to the early years of the pandemic: “There were probably around 40 people waiting to come in,” Munyer said, which was “more people than the last two years. Last year at 5 a.m., we only had one or two people. Already my numbers have beat last year’s. ... It’s comparable to 2019.”
Still, he also acknowledged one year when the store opened on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m., “I had over 200.”
The advent of online shopping has removed the appeal of Black Friday for many customers. Instead of braving the cold to stand for hours in the pre-dawn fluorescent glare of parking lot lamps, a tried-and-true American Black Friday tradition, consumers have the option to shop from home at their leisure.
Still, some shoppers prefer the in-person experience, even as larger trends point to a slow disappearance of the tradition: “I kind of like the chaos ... it’s kind of fun,” Robert Ristow said of waiting in Black Friday lines.
“It’s the thrill of the hunt,” Benfield joked.
Other shoppers participate in Black Friday with specific goals in mind. Adonis Cuevas, who had been standing outside Walmart since 4:30 a.m., stated he was “going to get a PlayStation 5.” When asked if he would have preferred to do his shopping online instead, he mentioned the “limited number” of PlayStations available to order. “Online is probably a lot better because we’re not here in the cold. That’s probably what I would have done, but, seeing as they have PlayStation 5s in stock here, I might as well,” Cuevas added.
The only people still standing in pre-dawn parking lot lines are generally those, like Duarte and Fleming, who consider Black Friday a holiday shopping tradition, and those, like Cuevas, who can’t buy what they’re looking for online. For most other customers, the convenience of online shopping has put the idea of early morning Black Friday trips to the mall firmly to bed.