Following the events of the iconic 1993 film, “Jurassic Park” fans were invited in 2022 to return to the island of dinosaurs where it all started.
This year, guided by Drs. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, the classic movie franchise was able to rebuild the beloved locations and reclaim the park as the franchise made it back to the big screen with the appearance of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
The “Jurassic Park” franchise first began when the blockbuster film, “Jurassic Park," hit theaters nearly 30 years ago.
The thrilling and adventurous movie franchise focused on the resurrection of dinosaurs that went rapid around the human race in each film.
The dinosaurs, created as theme park attractions, are cloned through genetic engineering. The film series is notable for its re-creation of dinosaurs, achieved primarily through animatronics and computer-generated imagery.
This made for great effects of the dinosaurs, and it created changing public perception of dinosaurs throughout each film.
The seven “Jurassic Park” films include “Jurassic Park” in 1993, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” in 1997, “Jurassic Park III” in 2001, “Jurassic World” in 2015, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018, “Battle at Big Rock” in 2019 and “Jurassic World: Dominion” in 2022.
Over the years, the films have seen plenty of great actors play the various characters who were in charge of keeping order of the parks.
The film series saw the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Wayne Knight and Bob Peck, along with dinosaurs like Velociraptors, Compsognathus, Mosasaurus and of course the Tyrannosaurus rex.
The film series has grossed more than $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office. The original film tallied a total of 20 awards and since the films have added even more awards to the trophy case.
“Jurassic Park” has won three Oscar awards, one People's Choice Award, two BAFTA Awards and won a dozen others throughout the past 20 years.
Regardless of whether you are a fan of dinosaurs, “Jurassic Park” made its return and will be here to stay, becoming a classic film for movie lovers to fall back on.
To watch any of the “Jurassic Park” movies, they can be found on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Microsoft Store, YouTube, HBO Max, Showtime, Peacock, Vudu, Redbox, fuboTV and DirecTV.