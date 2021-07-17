KEARNEY — Campers from across Nebraska visited the University of Nebraska at Kearney over the week to take part in Digital Expressions media camp, an experiential learning program that introduces high schoolers to multimedia skills and careers.
UNK’s Communications Department holds the camp with sponsorship from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association.
“Digital Expressions Media Camp has the main mission of exposing high school students to potential careers in media as well as ways they can currently express themselves or communicate using video, radio and photography,” said Jacob Rosdail, camp director and a video professor at UNK.
“I think students this age are more and more using digital technology to communicate with each other, be it videos on the internet or sending pictures to one another. We’re just trying to teach the core skills to improve those skills that they currently have while also learning that there is a way that this can be pivoted into a profession.”
Students practice videography and video editing skills, radio broadcasting skills and graphic design skills. Workshops in a variety of Adobe programs taught the basics of Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Audition.
Evening activities for the campers ranged from seeing “Black Widow” to making sound effects and voice acting for cartoons to creating the best green screen video. Campers also participated in trivia and scavenger hunt competitions.
Each camper was assigned with a variety of photography, video and sound projects and was tasked with broadcasting on the university radio station 91.1 KLPR.
Radio broadcasts included songs chosen by the campers, as well as conversations with camp counselors.
“They all picked it up really quickly,” said Ford Clark, a professor at UNK and the campus radio station’s general manager. “Radio is one of the things that campers really really enjoy doing, and this year was no different. They all seemed to enjoy it and really showed a lot of creativity on the air.”
One camper displayed a knack for the board, running several radio shifts and even hosting an hour on his own.
“It was really fun to learn and be able to have the trust to run the board by myself,” said Mitchell Brandt. “I did famous birthdays, days in history, days until Loper and Bearcat football and then I did trivia questions.”
Brandt said he enjoyed the radio and foley projects given. Other campers enjoyed photography and video.
Like many at the camp, Brandt was interested in sports communications — and speakers Austin Jacobsen, sport director at KUVR radio out of Holdrege, and TV announcer Brenda van Lengen were on hand to offer advice.
“It was cool to get to learn from two people who are relevant in the sports broadcasting field,” Brandt said. “I got to learn how to prepare for games and how to just be better with it.”
UNK website design professor Nanette Hogg also spoke to campers about the world of multimedia, as well as UNK’s program.
“I learned about website design, and I also learned about how there are a lot more jobs available in this career field than I thought there were,” said Faith McDonald, whose sister attends UNK and assisted with the camp. “You wouldn’t think that there’s a website designer for like Burger King. They need a graphic designer or a video manager for people that you wouldn’t even think needed one.”
“I liked the majority of the talking stuff,” McDonald said. “I liked broadcast journalism and radio broadcasting. I found that really enjoyable to be able to talk to people because that’s what I love.”
Some campers returned after COVID-19 canceled last year’s camp.
“The first year I came here was the best week of my life,” said Payden Tracy. “This year’s camp was no different. I loved getting to go to KRVN and learning about the industry. I also really enjoyed working with Ford in the studio and going on the radio station KLPR.”
The 17 campers who attended closed out the camp with a luncheon Friday to show off the week of work they had accomplished. Families attended to see the fruits of their creativity, ranging from short horror films to public service announcements.
“I’m hoping the students this week go home with a little extra knowledge, a few more skills, several new friends and, of course, maybe open to come enroll in the University of Nebraska at Kearney,” Rosdail said. “We hope they come see us again.”