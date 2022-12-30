Hailey Ternus never expected her cheer career to take her to national stages.
She danced in one of the country’s most high-profile parades recently, but regardless, her expectations never went this far.
“Going into cheer was something I never expected to do, but I decided in a split second that I wanted to try it out,” Ternus said.
Ternus, captain of the Norfolk High cheerleading team, participated in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii earlier this month. Select cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation performed for veterans and families who had been affected by the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
The parade is organized by Varsity Spirit, an American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions. At summer camps operated by a sister organization, the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), exceptional athletes known as All-Americans are identified and invited to participate in the organization’s different parades.
Ternus was selected as an All-American at a UCA summer camp the Norfolk High cheer team attended in Lincoln earlier this year. To be selected as an All-American, eligible athletes must perform a series of different skills as commanded by a UCA official. Once athletes are able to successfully perform a skill, they progress further in the selection process. After completing the one-hour process, Ternus and several other Nebraska cheerleaders became All-Americans.
From there, All-Americans can choose to participate in a parade at one of three locations — London, Florida or Hawaii. Ternus and 15 other Nebraska All-Americans chose the Hawaii Pearl Harbor parade, according to a Varsity Spirit spokesperson.
“I was really excited to go to the Hawaii parade because I got to choose where I wanted to go,” she said. “I felt a lot of excitement and nervousness throughout the whole trip, but the excitement definitely took over. Honestly, it was a whole trail of emotions.”
According to Varsity Spirit, only the top 12% of cheerleaders and dancers from these camps earn the opportunity to participate in the parades. Such performances are widely considered by several cheerleading and dancing organizations to be high caliber.
IN THE DAYS leading up to the Dec. 7 showtime, Ternus and other participating athletes went through an hourslong practice to memorize the parade cheer routine. Cheerleaders and dancers also were assigned to specific placements in the parade route after a “mini-tryouts” session with choreographers.
She was placed in the center of the parade. Her placement later became a source of joy for the Ternuses as family members and friends were able to clearly spot the Norfolk standout as she entered the camera frame.
“Fortunately, the event was livestreamed, and that made it possible for people at home to see the parade,” said Nicole Ternus, Hailey’s mother.
When walking to the parade location, Ternus recalled seeing several veterans and other military personnel along the way — which was heartfelt, as she had a grandfather who previously served.
“Seeing all of the military members on the sidewalks was very touching,” she said.
When the parade began at 6 p.m. local time, cheers erupted as current and former military servicemen, affiliated organizations and Varsity Spirit cheerleaders made their way through the South Waikiki parade. Several athletes were encouraging each other to perform well because of their lack of energy, but everyone quickly became rejuvenated as they passed the television cameras.
“The parade experience is something I would definitely do again,” she said.
Aside from the parade, athletes also got the opportunity to visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial site in Hawaii. While Ternus and her family had previously visited the site beforehand, the interest never disappeared.
“Pearl Harbor never fails to amaze me. I never expected to learn about the things I did at the memorial site. It’s something everyone should be able to experience,” she said.
While the Pearl Harbor experience lasted only a week, the preparation for such a performance had been long, extensive and perhaps one she’d been preparing for her whole life.
LIKE MOST cheerleaders, Ternus began her career by attending dance classes at a young age. She later cited these dance classes as something that had helped progress her cheer career in high school.
In eighth grade, she saw Norfolk High cheerleaders on the sidelines during several football and basketball games. This ultimately became her inspiration to pursue cheerleading.
Then, in spring 2019, Ternus attended a Norfolk High cheer team tryout so that she could officially begin cheering in the fall. Although she was intimidated by the older, more experienced girls, she was accepted onto the NHS cheer team ahead of her freshman year.
Since then, her career has been nothing short of a roller coaster. Among the happiest moments was becoming an UCA All-American all four years in high school, including the All-American title that resulted in her Pearl Harbor parade appearance this month.
“We were definitely excited to see her get out of her comfort zone as she started to cheer. Seeing her wanting to get over her fear of large crowds definitely made us proud of her,” her mother said.
From her sophomore year onward, Ternus continued to gain confidence through her skills as a performer and team leader. NHS cheer coach Darienne Wood expressed how Ternus’ work ethic, confidence and skills have certainly been hard to miss in her first year as NHS cheer coach.
“In the past several months, since I met Hailey in May, she has shown growth in her skills as a cheerleader and as captain. She knows how to take charge at practices and work with her co-captain to teach routines and make sure things run smoothly for game day. Hailey works so hard and is always working to perfect new stunts and routines,” Wood said.
As captain, Ternus is mainly responsible for creating routines and accounting for all cheer team members.
“I also go out of my way to make sure they’re all physically and emotionally all right so that they’re at their best during practice,” she added. “Doing these things makes me feel like I can be more selfless and take care of other people.”
She is planning to further her cheer career and is weighing different options for colleges. While cheering in college wasn’t a part of the original plan, her family is excited to see where her career takes her.
“We’re so proud of Hailey and all the things she’s been able to accomplish. She’s goal-driven, and I was excited to be able to watch her on the sidelines for whatever sport she was cheering for,” Nicole Ternus said.