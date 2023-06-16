One performer ate a balloon, another fell in love with her mop and the third made a chicken appear out of an attendance member’s jacket.
It may seem difficult to believe, but that’s what residents saw Thursday night as three magicians took the stage to begin the Great American Comedy Festival at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Eric Buss, Tina Lenert and Mike Caveney entertained, wowed and left the audience howling with performances that would have made the longtime “Tonight Show” host and the theater’s namesake proud.
Before he was known as Carnac the Magnificent or saying “weird, wild stuff,” Carson began his entertainment career as the magician, “The Great Carsoni,” in Norfolk. He would later perform magic sporadically on “The Tonight Show” or showcase some of the great magicians around.
A highlight reel of those famed magicians kicked off the show. The clips showed Carson or the magicians wowing the audience or guests — which included Billy Crystal, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dick Cavett.
When Buss — the first performer of the night — took the stage, he recalled fondly watching several of those shows growing up.
He also made quite the entrance. After he created a metal rod out of a piece of duct tape, Buss then blew up a balloon only to ingest it seconds later.
His high-energy performance didn’t end there. He later made an audience member pick a card from a deck. Buss then scattered the cards before placing glue in front of them. He capped off the trick by riding a pogo stick, first landing in the glue and then on the correct card.
He also included music in his act. Using a looping device, Buss would use musical objects like a tambourine or random objects like an egg shaker and wine glass to create a song. He would surprise the audience with the various instruments. For example, the egg shaker looked like a normal one until it turned out to be a real egg that he cracked into the wine glass.
Up next was Lenert, who made an inconspicuous entrance. While posing as a crew member cleaning up from one of Buss’ acts, the others left while the spotlight dimmed on Lenert.
She then sat on her cleaning cart, putting her large coat over her mop, which made it look like a person. After adding a top hat to it and slipping her arm through the coat’s sleeve, the mop comes to life.
Lenert then told a story about two individuals falling in love: She and the mop character.
It was quite a tale as her watch turned into a huge diamond bracelet, her feather duster into a bouquet of roses and a piece of the mop’s strings became a diamond necklace.
Finally, Caveney, known as “Mike the Magnificent,” closed the show. He began by placing a coffee cup on a hula hoop-like object, before spinning it around avoiding spilling a single drop.
Between self-deprecating jokes and banter with the audience, he performed several tricks. He pulled a $20 bill with an audience member’s name on it out of a cigar after seemingly burning the money. He also shot a card out of midair, which was the same one the volunteer had.
Caveney closed the night by supposedly cutting through an audience member’s jacket only to later have silverware and trays coming out of the same piece of clothing. He capped it off by pulling an entire chicken out of the jacket, which got a roaring laugh from the crowd.
The festival has two more days left. Several comedians are performing Friday, including Tyler Rothrock, Marcella Arguello, Sean Grant, Danielle Perez and headliner Michael Ian Black.