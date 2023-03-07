Daredevils on skis entertained Norfolk on lakes

It will be awhile before most people have the nerve to jump in a river or lake for a swim. But it’s not too early to dream about cooling off on a hot summer day by taking a dip or gliding on top of the water lake on skis.
It might be more fun to fly above the lake, wearing wings and tethered to a speeding boat
So it was for members of the Aquanut Boat and Ski Club — daredevils on skis who, in the 1960s, presented shows on lakes around Norfolk. Their homebase was Medelman’s Lake — a sandpit south of Norfolk, which, back in the late 1950s, was 3½ blocks long and around two blocks wide, said Larry Hoffman.
Hoffman was one of the founding members of the club that began in 1958 when he, Burt Hopkins and several other men asked the operators of the pumping company called Elkhorn Construction if they could boat on what is now Medelman’s Lake.
“They said that would be fine if we would keep out the trespassers, who always came out on the weekends,” Hoffman said.
Other families soon joined the group, including Gib Hilmers, who appointed himself “sheriff.”
“He got a tin sheriff badge. If you didn’t pull in your tow rope, went the wrong way or pulled out in front of someone, he was waiting to talk to you when you got in,” Hoffman said.
But swimming and boating didn’t provide enough entertainment for some members who decided to kick it up a notch. They developed a variety of tricks, such as performing a ballet on skis, jumping over ramps, flying over the lake strapped to a kite and “skiing” across the lake on their bare feet.
Hoffman, who worked for the post office and the Nebraska Lottery, built a large kite that could loft him and his skis into the air. To do so, he was pulled by an 85-foot tow line. The combination of speed and wind would lift him to an altitude of 35 to 40 feet.
Hoffman also skied on bare feet. To determine how fast the boat pulling him had to go to keep him up, he multiplied his weight by two, then divided that number by 10.
The late Bob McDaniel, who had lost part of an arm in a farm accident, not only learned to ski while a member of the club, but also skied standing on his head on a saucer, Hofmann said.
Another of their signature tricks was a pyramid, which included five skiers.
“The problem was the most skiers we could get up behind one boat was four … so we would start with four skiers behind one boat and have another boat bring the fifth skier along, and the end skier would hand that person the extra tow rope. Finally … we would work on building the five-man pyramid. A lot of work, but we accomplished it,” Hoffman said.
After perfecting their skills, members put on shows at Medelman’s and other lakes around Northeast Nebraska.
“The admission to our first show was 25 cents. We wanted to draw a crowd,” Hoffman said. “It was a success.”
They also participated in ski tournaments in Iowa and Colorado.
But the club wasn’t just about tricks and stunts.
“We taught 75 or 80 kids how to ski. We took the kids in the boat and left the parents on the bank to watch,” he said.
At 85, Hoffman isn’t doing stunts on skis anymore. But the boat club still exists, and members still camp together at the lake during the summer.