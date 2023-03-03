NAPER — For a business in Naper, coffee and haircuts go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Angela McCarthy recently opened Minnow Coffee in the same building as her hair salon, Curl Up and Dye. As a longtime admirer of coffee, the pairing just made sense.
“My daughter and I had been into coffee for quite a few years, and we just decided it would be a good thing for the community,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy, who has been a hairstylist for the past 21 years, relocated her salon into a newer building a couple of years ago. The move gave her additional space to open the coffee shop.
“So there was more room to make it happen, and it was more accessible for everybody,” McCarthy said.
However, before McCarthy opened Minnow Coffee, she had to learn the ins and outs of making coffee.
McCarthy said she bought an espresso machine from someone in Rapid City, who helped her learn to use it. Her daughter, who is also an experienced barista, helped her practice using the machine as well.
“We just learned together,” McCarthy said. “... So it was a little more personal.”
After researching the best coffee beans and more, Minnow Coffee was ready to be open.
McCarthy said she named the coffee shop after the rivers near Naper, which her family has spent a lot of time visiting.
“It was always just a big deal to sit in the water,” McCarthy said. “And then the minnows would come around and chew on your legs or swim around you. And the (kids) just always laughed and giggled.”
The decorations in Minnow Coffee also match the nature theme, with some of the objects taken straight from the rivers close by. Some of the unique decorations include cut wood made into furniture, rocks and other earthy elements from the rivers.
Desiree McCarthy, the only full-time employee at Minnow Coffee and Angela McCarthy’s stepdaughter, said the coffee shop’s unique decorations reflect her stepmother’s personality.
“... You can just really tell that she’s maybe a little bit compassionate about like her actual work because anyone can make a coffee,” Desiree McCarthy said. “But I feel like you can tell she’s just maybe into it a little more than other people.”
The location of the hair salon and coffee shop is also unique since it used to be a vet clinic. McCarthy said they worked around some of the features of the vet clinic because of costs.
“We’ve had a lot of compliments on the way it’s decorated,” McCarthy said. ”... We had to kind of work around it to use everything that was already there. So everybody was excited to see that, I guess.”
MCCARTHY SAID she worked on opening Minnow Coffee for about four years.
After she finally opened her business in 2021, she described the “kickoff” as good. But other coffee shops in nearby towns were popping up, which created competition for her new endeavor.
“But it’s been very good,” McCarthy said. “... And we’ve had very good feedback on everything, and we were hoping it was going to be one where people would just come and sit and relax and enjoy everything — especially with the design of what we did and everything instead of like grabbing their coffees and going and things like that. So a little more brick and mortar.”
McCarthy said she balances the work of running both businesses by scheduling her time carefully. She has one full-time employee who helps her run Minnow Coffee.
Minnow Coffee is located at 90625 470th Ave in Naper and is open on Wednesday from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
“It was just a really good feeling to finally have it done,” McCarthy said. “It had been in play for about four years and my machine, building, timing and so on was just right. So it was really exciting to like be able to share it.”