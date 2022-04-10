I’d have made a terrible pioneer.
The revelation fell upon me a few weeks ago as I sat on my couch, sipping from a bottle of water and binge-watching an entire season of “1883.”
The series on Paramount+ serves as a prequel to the ultra-popular “Yellowstone” and follows early pioneers of the fictional Dutton family as they help lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail.
The mostly German- and Slavic-speaking members of the ill-fated excursion are given ample warning about the dangers they will face and, despite the lack of preparedness, they eagerly embark on the journey.
You wouldn’t have had to tell me twice to keep me home. I’m not a traveler. Judging by how I tend to catastrophize my daily 15-mile trip to town, I’m led to believe my fear of travel is imprinted somewhere on my DNA. It’s almost as if my own ancestors set out with the goal of reaching Oregon but tapped out after having to cross the Elkhorn twice in a week.
So imagine the anxiety dredged by the prospect of flying to Arizona and driving back to Nebraska. It’s trip I’ve made with my sister, Kristi, twice in the past two years. We set out for the greater Phoenix area by airplane and returned by car so a certain snowbird in my family doesn’t have to make the journey alone.
I don’t mind flying as much as I used to. In fact, our flight two weeks ago from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was rather pleasant. It took off at dusk, and I watched from the window seat as we chased the sunset until we were greeted by the golden glow of the Phoenix/Mesa city lights.
The area is like another world compared to Northeast Nebraska.
When you arrive in Mesa at night, it’s difficult to gauge the enormous difference between the landscape you’ve left and the one in which you’ve arrived. But in the light of day, the land in the Phoenix area feels foreign. The ground does not nurture life the way it does in Nebraska.
The mountains are barren and brown, and the vegetation looks about as friendly as a trapped badger. Seriously, 85% of the plant life in the greater Phoenix area looks as if it intends to shank anyone who gets too close.
But it’s necessary to appreciate the tenacity of the vegetation that exists there. You also have to appreciate the subtle changes in landscape and plant life that take place on the roadside during the journey home.
Heading north through the Tonto National Forest, there’s an obvious point where the mesmerizing Saguaro cacti no longer grow. Patches of snow and puddles of water can be found before you reach the seemingly never-ending sea of sagebrush, cedar and rocks (and damaged guardrails) that line the way through New Mexico.
Being from Nebraska, I know the danger of judging a state by the scenery along its interstate, so I’ll keep my opinions about New Mexico to myself. But I will say the world becomes more comforting and familiar as the prairies of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas come into view.
Last year, we split the drive into two long days. This year we took extra time to detour to the Wichita area to visit dear family members we don’t get to see often. We left the Phoenix area early Thursday morning and arrived home mid-day Saturday — roughly 24 exhausting hours of windshield time.
It’s a drop in the bucket compared to those early settlers.
When you really think about it, you have to give credit to the pioneers. They endured months of danger and risked their lives for their arduous cross-country journey. They didn’t have the luxury of hotels, convenience stores, maps or even roads. But they moved forward with the tenacity of a prickly pear.
In contrast, I need a sedative when I’m buckled into the cushy back seat of my mom’s GMC as it rolls down the highway. Like I said, I’d have made a terrible pioneer.