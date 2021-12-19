I love Christmas music. There, I said it. Judge me if you want.
I just don’t think it deserves the amount of negativity it often receives (unless you’re talking about Barbra Streisand’s truly awful version of “Jingle Bells.” There’s no excuse for that.)
You don’t have to look too hard to find dozens of lists on the internet ranking the absolutely worst Christmas songs ever. But I spent my childhood Christmases listening to the songs on the RCA records shown on this page, which I believe helped shape an appreciation for holiday music of nearly every genre, and I think it’s time to focus on the good stuff.
There are some true gems when it comes to Christmas music. They’re the tunes that draw you into the spirit of the season and wrap you up in the comfort and joy that might only truly exist at the end of a certain Jimmy Stewart movie.
So I put together a short list — short (because otherwise you’ll be here all day) — of Christmas music that always makes my season merry and bright.
Pretty much anything by Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Perry Como. There’s no doubt that crooners know how to do Christmas music right. While retail workers joke about being haunted by the ghost of Bing Crosby, there is a reason Crosby was known as “The Voice of Christmas.”
The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The “Linus and Lucy” track is especially fun because if you’ve seen the TV special, you’ll no doubt develop a strong urge to bob your head from side to side as if you, too, are ignoring stage commands from the boy in the yellow zigzag shirt.
The “Home Alone” soundtrack. The score to this movie was composed by the legendary John Williams. I remember my oldest daughter singing the film’s signature song, “Somewhere In My Memory,” as part of a Christmas concert in her high school years. It still gives me that gingerbread feeling.
“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Peggy Lee.
“Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by The Carpenters. (So I’m a nerd. Like this entire list isn’t a dead giveaway?)
“Same Old Lang Syne” by Dan Fogelberg. This song is to Christmas music what some believe “Die Hard” is to Christmas movies. Does it belong? I love the song, it mentions snow and Christmas Eve and it’s my list, so it stays.
“Noel” by Chris Tomlin featuring Lauren Daigle. You can almost feel the impact of the Nativity story in Daigle’s vocal delivery in this song.
“How Many Kings?” by Downhere. Lead vocalist Marc Martel sounds like the late Freddie Mercury. This song rocks, and it’s worth a listen. Trust me.
“O Holy Night” by The Judds. Yes, The Judds. The mom-and-daughter duo didn’t get fancy on the vocals or the instrumental arrangement on their version of this song, which is refreshing when compared to other traditional Christmas tunes that have been overworked. (A-hem, I’m looking at you again, Barbra Streisand.)
And ... The Trans Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Canon.” Like Tomlin and Daigle’s version of “Noel,” I find this to be one of the most moving songs of the season.
There you have it. It’s not by any means a comprehensive list of my holiday favorites, but it’s a good start. What would you add? Let me know at kharris@norfolkdailynews.com.