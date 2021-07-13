Two Crofton students’ 10-minute group performance depicting Nebraska’s Blizzard of 1888 won them national recognition recently through the National History Day Contest, based in Washington, D.C.
Rylie Arens and Sophia Wortmann, both from St. Rosa of Lima School, received the History of Agriculture and Rural Life special award in the national contest after advancing through school, county and state competitions.
This past year, more than half a million students around the world competed at the National History Day Contest, which encourages participants to conduct original historical research through either a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. About 2,600 contestants made it to the national level.
Arens and Wortmann, both in junior high, got involved in the contest after their history teacher, Ginger Schieffer, assigned the students to come up with their own project. Schieffer’s students have been competing in National History Day since 2004, she said.
This is the seventh year in a row a Crofton student has made it to the national level.
“They choose a topic as part of (a contest) theme every year. I tell them to pick something you’re interested in because you are going to learn it inside and out,” she said. “It just seems every year I have been blessed with students such as Rylie and Sophia, who are self-motivated and it makes their project come to life.”
This year’s contest theme was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding,” according to a National History Day media release.
Arens and Wortmann started working on their project with the rest of their class in October. They picked the Blizzard of 1888, commonly known as the “Children’s Blizzard,” which swept through without warning in Nebraska and other neighboring states, trapping schoolchildren in their one-room schoolhouses and taking residents by surprise. History Nebraska estimates about 100 people died in the state, including many children.
“We were kind of debating if we should do something like the Pony Express, but then we started reading up a lot more about the blizzard and said this is way too interesting,” Arens said. “It was definitely something we thought we could excel in, and we knew we would be able to do a performance from the beginning.”
The pair focused on how the blizzard occurred eight years before the start of more advanced meteorology, at a time when systems like the National Weather Service weren’t commonly known. Arens and Wortmann explained how the lack of communication led to more deaths in their written thesis of the performance.
Both students morphed into several characters to depict the story, incorporating people who were actually present during the blizzard. Figures included a teacher from Stanton; a schoolboy from Wausa; a resident of the Santee Sioux reservation; and a lieutenant from the Army Corps.
Because the competition was virtual due to COVID-19, Arens and Wortmanns’ performance had to be recorded and sent to judges.
Wortmann said they recorded more than 15 times to try to get their first recording right. Playing multiple characters in the span of 10 minutes wasn’t easy, either.
“It was kind of hard switching voices and all that pizzazz,” Wortmann said. “It was hard to get the feeling into it — playing the fear in each character was the hardest.”
Arens said the process was a lot of weekly practices, memorizing lines and talking with historians around the state to try to get every single fact right. But the monthslong effort was worth the payoff when the pair saw their names on the screen when awards were announced.
“It was amazing,” Arens said. “We worked really hard for it and we always thought there was a good chance, but then we saw our names pop up, we couldn’t believe we made it.”