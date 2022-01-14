CROFTON — The limelight on the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton couldn’t have come at a better time.
The owners, Frank and Megan Marsh, recently agreed to have the “Ghost Hunters” television show film a segment in the hotel, which aired recently. The timing was opportune as the Marshes have put the historic Northeast Nebraska landmark up for sale.
Having purchased the Argo four years ago, the Marshes are finally finished restoring the legendary facility from top to bottom. Marsh started his renovation business in the Kearney area and is a native to Bertrand while his wife is from Holdrege.
“We have been in the restoration business for 20 years,” Frank Marsh said. “That is our wheelhouse; not the bed and breakfast business.”
The interest from the reality TV show came at just the right time, Marsh said. The couple had been operating the B&B while they restored every inch of the 100-year-old hotel.
In the past, the brown brick two-story building known to every resident in Crofton has served the community as a sanatorium, hotel and doctor’s office until a local resident purchased the building and lovingly started the massive remodeling of the hotel in the 1990s. It had been neglected for many years.
Other owners came after that, adding their own personal touches, but the Marshes decided to add period furniture and decor to the 11 bedrooms and remaining areas while completing their remodel. All of the bed frames are antiques dating to the 1880 and 1890s. One bed frame dates back to 1865.
“What can I say?” Marsh said. “It’s been a labor of love.”
The Marsh family, including two daughters, was attracted to Crofton as a destination four years ago because of the good school system and clean environment. They visited the Argo twice and couldn’t deny their attraction for the property. They have already purchased their next renovation project in Webster, South Dakota.
“I mean, when you walk into the lobby area, it is so ominous and quiet,” Marsh said. “So many of our guests told us how comforting their stay was and how good they slept.”
The Argo was open from April 1 to Nov. 1, and Marsh said any prospective owners can be as busy as they want to be. The business is out there thanks to previous owners who did a really a good job of promoting the B&B’s reputation.
A fire had damaged the kitchen before the Marshes moved in, and they did complete a total renovation and upgrade to that area. Marsh said they remodeled every inch and have touched everywhere in the process.
“We would love to stay and run the B&B as my wife’s a chef and loves creating and serving meals,” Marsh said. “But we are carpenters. ... There is not enough room on our plate.”
When the idea for the “Ghost Hunters” came up, the couple thought it might be interesting — even though they really never watched TV. Marsh said they were always busy fixing something and only occasionally watched a movie.
The production team for the show starts with 100 locations and narrows it done to 12 or 13. There were a lot of hoops to jump through throughout the six-month process of elimination. The crew was at the Argo for five days and nights with a totally professional demeanor. The Marshes had to leave the premises during their filming.
There were a few interviews with the couple, for which they returned to the B&B, where the crew asked to see the electrical boxes and other things. But they also quizzed the family about sightings of ghosts or unusual occurrences.
“We did not see the show until it premiered last week,” Marsh said. “As far as the ‘Ghost Hunters’ were concerned, if paranormal does exist, it’s most definitely at the Argo.”
The “Ghost Hunters” show will be available on YouTube in the coming weeks.